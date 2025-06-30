3D Medicines Inc. Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest announcement is out from 3D Medicines, Inc. ( (HK:1244) ).

3D Medicines Inc. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2025. Key resolutions included the appointment of Mr. Zhu Jinqiao as a non-executive director and the re-election of independent directors, along with the authorization for the board to manage share allotments and repurchases. These developments are poised to impact the company’s governance structure and operational strategies positively.

3D Medicines Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the biomedical industry. It focuses on the development and provision of medical solutions, likely with a market focus on innovative healthcare technologies.

