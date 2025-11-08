1stDibs Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financial Performance

1Stdibs.Com, Inc. ( (DIBS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 1Stdibs.Com, Inc. presented to its investors.

1stDibs.com, Inc. is a prominent online marketplace specializing in luxury design products, connecting design enthusiasts with sellers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches, and fashion. In its third quarter of 2025, 1stDibs reported a net revenue of $22 million, marking a 4% increase from the previous year, and a gross profit of $16.3 million, up by 9% year-over-year. The company also improved its gross margin to 74.3% from 71% in the same quarter last year. Despite a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, this was an improvement from the $5.7 million loss reported in the third quarter of 2024. The company also reported a significant improvement in its non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which stood at $(0.2) million compared to $(3.0) million the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlight 1stDibs’ strategic realignment efforts, which have resulted in their best Adjusted EBITDA margin since becoming a public company. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 5% year-over-year to $89.1 million, although the number of orders decreased by 4%. The number of active buyers saw a slight increase of 1% year-over-year, reaching approximately 63,000. The company’s cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $93.4 million as of September 30, 2025, and a new $12 million stock repurchase program was authorized by the Board of Directors, replacing the previous program.

Looking ahead, 1stDibs has set a financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, projecting a GMV between $90 million and $96 million, and net revenue between $22.3 million and $23.5 million. The company anticipates an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2% to 5%, reflecting its confidence in achieving profitability and market share gains. With a strong balance sheet and a clear path to profitability, 1stDibs is poised to continue its strategic growth initiatives into 2026.

