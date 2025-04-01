1844 Resources Extends Option Agreement with Nickel North and Pursues Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc ( (TSE:EFF) ) just unveiled an update.

1844 Resources Inc. has announced an extension of its option agreement with Nickel North Exploration Corp. concerning the Hawk Ridge nickel/copper project in northeastern Quebec. The extension, due to a delay in preparing an updated geological report, moves the deadline from March 31, 2025, to April 30, 2025. The terms of the agreement remain unchanged and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Additionally, 1844 Resources is pursuing a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $700,000, which is also pending regulatory approval.

More about 1844 Resources Inc

1844 Resources Inc. is an exploration company focusing on strategic and energetic metals in underexplored regions such as Gaspé and Nunavik Québec. The company aims to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits, supported by a dedicated management team.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 53,119

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.76M

