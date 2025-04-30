180 Life Sciences Settles Disputes with Elray Resources

An update from 180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) is now available.

On April 28, 2025, 180 Life Sciences Corp. entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement with Elray Resources, Inc. and Luxor Capital, LLC, resolving disputes related to potential acquisitions. The agreement involves the repurchase of 1,318,000 shares, representing 23.1% of the company’s outstanding shares, for $1 million, with payments structured to preserve cash liquidity. This move is expected to reduce share dilution and simplify the company’s capital structure, allowing it to focus on monetizing its Technology Gaming Platform and exploring potential online casino acquisitions.

More about 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. is an innovative biotechnology company transitioning into the global iGaming sector, focusing on leveraging its proprietary Technology Gaming Platform to acquire or develop online casino and related entertainment businesses.

YTD Price Performance: -48.55%

Average Trading Volume: 86,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.59M

