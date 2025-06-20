180 Life Sciences Grants Stock Options to Executives

Confident Investing Starts Here:

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 17, 2025, 180 Life Sciences Corp. granted stock options to several key executives and directors, including CEO Blair Jordan, as compensation for their services. The grants are exempt from registration under the Securities Act due to the private nature of the offering and the accredited status of the recipients. Additionally, the company announced changes in its board committees, with Stephen H. Shoemaker appointed as Chairperson of the Audit Committee and Ryan Smith as Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

More about 180 Life Sciences

Average Trading Volume: 133,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.01M

