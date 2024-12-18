180 Life Sciences CFO Omar Jimenez Resigns

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

180 Life Sciences ( (ATNF) ) has issued an update.

180 Life Sciences Corp. announced that Omar Jimenez, their Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, resigned from his position effective immediately. The resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Blair Jordan, the Interim CEO, will take over Jimenez’s responsibilities on an interim basis without additional compensation, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

More about 180 Life Sciences

YTD Price Performance: -55.17%

Average Trading Volume: 2,038,352

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.6M

