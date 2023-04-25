Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and the SEC: Matters Are Heating Up

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and the SEC: Matters Are Heating Up

Story Highlights

Coinbase is requiring the SEC to reply to the rulemaking petition it filed last year. The company would choose its next course of action in accordance with the SEC’s ruling.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has filed a petition in a federal court in order to receive a response from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to a previous rulemaking request. The action of the cryptocurrency exchange is anticipated to intensify hostilities with the regulator.

The request is related to one that Coinbase made to the SEC in July 2022, asking it to specify when a digital asset qualifies as a security and to provide additional guidelines for the cryptocurrency sector. Despite being required by law to respond to such requests in a timely manner, the SEC has not done so as of yet.

Further, Coinbase said that the SEC’s decision is important for deciding the next course of action. In case the regulator rejects the plea, Coinbase would have the option to knock on the court’s door to challenge the same.

Cracks began to appear in their relationship after the SEC twice sent Coinbase a Wells notice—once in 2021 and once last month. The notice suggests that the SEC might press charges against Coinbase. In addition, shortly after submitting the rulemaking request last year, the company disclosed that the SEC had begun an investigation into its asset listing procedures and a few other products.

In addition, the SEC warned investors against purchasing crypto asset securities because they might not be in compliance with all relevant laws, including federal securities laws. In fact, since Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, failed, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has been attacking the cryptocurrency market.

What is the Prediction for COIN Stock?

While Coinbase continues to face legal roadblocks, it is making efforts to strengthen its offerings. Earlier this month, it secured a license to operate in Bermuda and partnered with Transaction Network Services to enhance the efficiency and speed of the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

Turning to Wall Street, Coinbase has a Hold consensus rating. That’s based on seven Buys, seven Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months. The average price target of $65.93 implies 20.4% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on COIN

Is Coinbase Stock’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Sell-Off Overdone?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Coinbase Stock’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Sell-Off Overdone?
13h ago
COIN
Short Report: Bears pare exposure in crypto stocks as bitcoin slumps
COIN
MARA
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
AMD
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COIN

Is Coinbase Stock’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Sell-Off Overdone?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Coinbase Stock’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Sell-Off Overdone?
13h ago
COIN
Short Report: Bears pare exposure in crypto stocks as bitcoin slumps
The FlyShort Report: Bears pare exposure in crypto stocks as bitcoin slumps
3d ago
COIN
MARA
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
4d ago
AMD
COIN
More COIN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >