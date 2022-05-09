tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Cigna Exceeds Q1 Expectations & Issues Upbeat 2022 Outlook

Cigna (CI) shares rose more than 6% after the company released Q1 2022 results, which exceeded consensus estimates. Connecticut-based Cigna offers health insurance services and participates in government health insurance programs such as Medicare plans. 

Q1 Earnings Numbers

Revenue of $44 billion rose from $40.97 billion for the same quarter last year and surpassed the consensus estimate of $43.42 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $6.01 increased from $4.73 for the same quarter last year and beat the consensus estimate of $5.17.

Cigna CEO, David M. Cordani, said, “We’ve had a strong start to the year as we advance our growth strategy and support the health and well-being of our clients and customers…We’re taking decisive steps forward with innovation, new partnerships, and re-investing in our company so we can achieve greater impact for the customers and communities we’re privileged to serve.”

2022 Outlook

Cigna anticipates revenue of at least $177 billion for the full year 2022, while the consensus estimate calls for revenue of $178.9 billion. The company expects EPS of at least $22.60, ahead of the consensus estimate of $22.49.

The outlook includes the expected impact of share repurchases and pending divestitures of the international life insurance and supplemental benefits operations. Cigna hopes to complete the divestures in Q2.

Wall Street’s Take

On May 6, Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes reiterated a Buy rating on Cigna with a price target of $291, which indicates 9% upside potential.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on eight Buys versus five Holds. At the time of writing, the average Cigna price forecast of $283.58 implies 6.25% upside potential. Shares have increased 25% over the past six months.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 89% Bullish on Cigna, compared to a sector average of 71%.

Key Takeaway for Investors 

As a diversified health services company, Cigna has multiple growth opportunities. The management has demonstrated prudence in its execution, which can be seen from its exit from markets that may not be a strategic fit for the company’s long-term growth and profitability. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Dish Network Shares Drop 19%?
Cathie Wood Tweets her Outspoken Love for Zoom
Musk Tweets Out Twitter’s Probable Profile Post Purchase