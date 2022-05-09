Musk Tweets Out Twitter’s Probable Profile Post Purchase

Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), and the takeover candidate of Twitter (TWTR) suggested a rather quick guide on how the microblogging site’s profile would change if the buyout deal goes through.

“If Twitter acquisition completes, company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware,” tweeted Musk.

“Also, work ethic expectations would be extreme, but much less than I demand of myself,” he added.

The Twitter profiling was essentially a reply to a sudden surge in interest for jobs at Twitter that seem to have skyrocketed more than 250% since the news of the takeover. Daniel Zhao, a senior economist and lead data scientist on Glassdoor’s economic research team shared the trivia originally.

As usual, Musk’s tweet fetched a slew of polarized replies, with a few enthusiasts even posting a job application. On the other hand, there is also news floating that Musk plans to lay off 1,000 of the current Twitter staff. It’s a wait-and-watch story!

Interestingly, Musk’s Twitter acquisition is shaping up well with the billionaire even roping in on other investors to shoulder some of his buyout burden.

One thing is for sure, once Musk’s Midas touch rubs off on Twitter, it will surely turn for the better for all including employees, users, investors, and the general people.

