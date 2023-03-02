Cano Health Plunges as FY23 Outlook Disappoints

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) plunged by more than 18% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the value-based primary care provider and population health company’s FY23 guidance trailed estimates. The company expects total revenue in the range of $3.10 billion to $3.25 billion falling short of consensus estimates of $3.29 billion.

Cano anticipates ending FY23 with memberships in the range of 375,000 to 385,000 with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $75 million and $85 million.

The company’s losses widened in the fourth quarter to $0.61 per share versus a loss of $0.12 in the same period last year and were more than analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.

Sales increased by 40.2% year-over-year to $680.4 million and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $654.5 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about CANO stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell.