Market News

Cano Health Plunges as FY23 Outlook Disappoints

Shares of Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) plunged by more than 18% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the value-based primary care provider and population health company’s FY23 guidance trailed estimates. The company expects total revenue in the range of $3.10 billion to $3.25 billion falling short of consensus estimates of $3.29 billion.

Cano anticipates ending FY23 with memberships in the range of 375,000 to 385,000 with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $75 million and $85 million.

The company’s losses widened in the fourth quarter to $0.61 per share versus a loss of $0.12 in the same period last year and were more than analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.12 per share.

Sales increased by 40.2% year-over-year to $680.4 million and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $654.5 million.

Overall, Wall Street analysts are sidelined about CANO stock with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and one Sell.

More News & Analysis on CANO

Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
Press ReleasesCano Health Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
16h ago
CANO
Cano Health Announces Closing of $150 Million Term Loan Facility with Diameter Capital Partners and Rubicon Founders
Press ReleasesCano Health Announces Closing of $150 Million Term Loan Facility with Diameter Capital Partners and Rubicon Founders
3d ago
CANO
Notable open interest changes for February 17th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for February 17th
13d ago
AMC
APE
More CANO Latest News >

