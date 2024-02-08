Cano Health Commits to Debt Reduction and Restructuring Plan

Cano Health (CANO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its financial commitment initiation.

A company has announced a Restructuring Support Agreement aiming to significantly reduce its debt and ensure long-term success. They are undergoing Chapter 11 proceedings, expecting to emerge stronger by implementing a transformation plan that should enhance productivity and patient care while cutting costs by $290 million by 2024. The company is also securing liquidity through debtor-in-possession financing to support operations during restructuring. However, they caution investors about the speculative nature of trading their securities during this period, as outcomes are uncertain and could lead to a total loss for common stockholders.

