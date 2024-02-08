Cano Health Secures $150M in Crucial Financing Deal

Cano Health (CANO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Cano Health, LLC, amidst its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, has secured a lifeline with a new $150 million financing arrangement through a Senior Secured Superpriority Debtor-in-Possession Credit Agreement. This deal, backed by Wilmington Savings Fund Society and various lenders, provides an immediate $50 million cash injection with an additional $100 million pending final court approval. This critical funding is set to support Cano Health’s ongoing operations and restructuring efforts, offering a glimmer of stability for the company during turbulent times.

