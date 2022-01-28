Canadian Pacific Q4 Profit Drops 38%

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Canadian Pacific Q4 Profit Drops 38%

Canadian Pacific (TSE: CP) revenues increased slightly in the fourth quarter of 2021, but profits fell as costs rose due to supply chain issues and the planned takeover of Kansas City Southern.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue came in at C$2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1% from C$2.01 billion last year.

Meanwhile, diluted EPS was C$0.74 in Q4 2021, a decrease of 37.8% from C$1.14 in Q4 2020.

On an adjusted basis, CP earned C$0.95 per share for the quarter, down 5.9% from C$1.01 last year.

The reported operating ratio (including Kansas City Southern acquisition-related costs) improved by 530 basis points to 59.2% in the fourth quarter, from 53.9% last year. The adjusted operating ratio, which excludes costs related to the KCS acquisition, increased 360 basis points to 57.5%.

CEO Commentary

Canadian Pacific’s President and CEO Keith Creel said, “I am tremendously proud of the resilience the CP team demonstrated to deliver these results. CP’s world-class railroaders relied on our strong operating model and commitment to controlling what we can control to safely deliver for customers and shareholders despite the unique challenges faced in the quarter. This quarter we also reached a crucial milestone in our journey to create the first single-line rail network linking the U.S., Mexico, and Canada by combining with Kansas City Southern, which closed into voting trust [on] December 14.”

Creel added that the challenging environment and global economic strength, combined with CP’s unique initiatives and service excellence, position the railway to generate profitable growth for its customers, employees, and shareholders.

Wall Street’s Take

On January 19, Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta kept a Buy rating on CP and lowered its price target to C$105 (from C$106). This implies 13.4% upside potential.

Overall, the consensus on the Street is that CP is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys and three Holds. The average Canadian Pacific price target of C$108.74 implies upside potential of about 18.2% from current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

Canadian Pacific scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock returns are likely to beat the overall market.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News:
CN: Q4 Profit Rises 18%, New CEO Appointed
Galiano Gold Announces Results for Asanko Gold Mine