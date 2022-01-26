CN: Q4 Profit Rises 18%, New CEO Appointed

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

CN: Q4 Profit Rises 18%, New CEO Appointed

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) increased its profits in the fourth quarter of 2021, shedding assets and cutting spending under pressure from TCI Fund Management. The largest national railway also appointed a new CEO.

Revenue & Earnings

Revenue came in at C$3.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3% from C$3.66 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) decreased from C$63.21 million to C$56.56 million year-over-year.

The Montreal-based railway earned C$1.20 billion (C$1.69 per share) in Q4 2021, up from C$1.02 billion (C$1.43 per share) in Q4 2020.

On an adjusted basis, CN earned C$1.21 billion (C$1.71 per share) for the quarter, compared with C$1.02 billion (C$1.43 per share) a year ago.

The operating ratio increased by 3.1 points to 58.3%, whereas the adjusted operating ratio improved by 3.5 points to a fourth-quarter record of 57.9%.

CN expects to generate adjusted diluted EPS growth of approximately 20% in 2022, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of C$5.94 in 2021.

CEO Commentary

CN Rail president and CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest said, “I would like to thank our dedicated team of railroaders for delivering once again despite extreme weather and disruptive global supply chain issues. The last months of 2021 allowed us to tangibly demonstrate our resilience, our ability to make significant progress against the goals of our Strategic Plan, and what it means to build the premier railway of the 21st century. Our previous strategic investments in safety, technology, and capacity enabled us to continue delivering high-quality service to customers while generating profitable growth and enhanced value to shareholders.”

Jean-Jacques Ruest will step down from CN’s Board of Directors on February 28, but will remain at CN in an advisory role until March 31 to ensure a smooth transition. Tracy Robinson has been appointed as CN’s president and CEO and a member of its Board of Directors, effective February 28.

Wall Street’s Take

Following the results, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker kept a Hold rating on CNR and raised its price target to C$158 (from C$150). This implies 2% upside potential.

Overall, consensus on the Street is that CNR is a Moderate Buy based on four Buys and 11 Holds. The average Canadian National Railway price target of C$167.42 implies 8.1% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

Related News:
Galiano Gold Announces Results for Asanko Gold Mine
Trevali Mining Announces Preliminary FY 2021 Production Results
Richelieu Profit Rises 66%, Dividend Raised 86%