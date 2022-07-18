tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Burberry sales hit amid lockdowns in China – but Europe offers hope

Story Highlights

British luxury brand, Burberry’s sales were affected by lacklustre performance in its key market, China.

Burberry Group (GB:BRBY) issued its first-quarter trading update for the three months ending July 2, 2022, and the company’s sales have been badly affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

The company’s comparable store sales increased by 1% as they were badly impacted by multiple lockdowns in China – although numbers in Europe saw a boost from the return of American tourists, with EMEIA store sales growing 47%.

In the US, sales fell by 4% and in Asia-Pacific numbers were down by 16%.

Major categories such as leather goods and outerwear posted double-digit comparable growth outside of China. Leather goods sales grew by 21%, led by the Lola handbag range.

A troubled three years for Burberry

The stock is trading down by 24.4% over the past three years.

In March 2022, the stock fell by 500 points. The downfall is attributed to various factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, which led to its stores’ closure in Russia. Rising commodity prices and a slowdown in consumer spending also led to negative sentiment from investors.

Big trouble in China

Burberry’s sales were down by 35% in China. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Asia, mainly from China.

Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented:“Burberry’s first quarter performance has sorely disappointed the market, with concerns around lacklustre growth. Mainland China is acting as a serious drag, overshadowing successes elsewhere. The group’s medium-term ambitions for revenue growth are admirable, but exactly how this will be achieved is the big question for CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.”

As the stores in China reopened in June 2022, the company expects high-single-digit growth and 20% margins in the medium term.

Moreover, the company is committed to its plans to invest in its brand and products with an increased focus on digital, metaverse, and NFT collections.

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Burberry stock has a Hold rating. The stock has ratings from a total of 13 analysts, including 10 Hold and three buy recommendations.

Burberry’s average price target is 1,919.23p, which implies a 16.7% upside potential from the current price level. The stock has a high forecast of 2,315p and a low forecast of 1,650p.

Conclusion

Burberry shares come with a good income for investors. The company’s dividend yield, at 2.96% is higher than the sector average of 1.65%.

As China remains a key market for the company, the short-term challenges will remain. Retail sales in China are expected to recover in the coming months.

Overall, the company is in a position to push its sales and profits in the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS

Latest News Feed

Suncor May Sell Petro-Canada Business to Unlock Shareholder Value
SU
Why Did Gossamer Bio Stock Rally 2.2% in Monday’s Pre-Market Trade?
GOSS
Why Is Ashland Stock Rising Today?
ASH
Despite Weakness in SONM Stock, These Insiders Look Confident
SONM
Boeing Has a Big Surprise for Its Stakeholders
BA
How Did Bank of America Fare in the Second Quarter?
BAC
Goldman Sachs Exceeds Q2 Expectations; Shares Up 4%
GS
Deliveroo cuts revenue guidance as cost-of-living crisis bites
Goldman Sachs Beats Profit Estimates and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $2.50, Shares Surge 4%
GS