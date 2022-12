Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is selling its 49.9% stake in MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay Resort to VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

Consequently, VICI will completely own the properties and will assume about $3 billion in debt from Blackstone. The latter will receive $1.27 billion in cash from VICI.

VICI shares have now climbed nearly 7.6% over the past month.

Read full Disclosure