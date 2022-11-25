Black Friday: Yay or Nay for Retailers?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Black Friday: Yay or Nay for Retailers?

Black Friday has started and sales from prominent retailers are here! With sales running through cyber Monday, shoppers can look at blockbuster deals across different categories including home and kitchen, tech, and beauty.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that 165.3 million people are likely to shop through the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the NRF, holiday retail sales in November and December are likely to grow in the range between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 and could be worth $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

Let us look at some of the prominent names in the retail industry which are likely to benefit from Black Friday.

Even as Amazon (AMZN) celebrates Black Friday with huge discounts, there have been reports that Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries plan to protest or walk out to demand better wages and working conditions on Black Friday.

Other retailers that are likely to benefit from this holiday are Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kohl’s (KSS), Macy’s (M), and Gap (GPS).

However, retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) may be in real trouble this holiday season due to inventory challenges.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on M

Don’t Just Watch the Parade. Watch Macy’s Stock (NYSE:M) as Well
Stock Analysis & IdeasDon’t Just Watch the Parade. Watch Macy’s Stock (NYSE:M) as Well
2d ago
M
Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd
M
HD
Macy’s price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Deutsche Bank
M
More M Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on M

Don’t Just Watch the Parade. Watch Macy’s Stock (NYSE:M) as Well
Stock Analysis & IdeasDon’t Just Watch the Parade. Watch Macy’s Stock (NYSE:M) as Well
2d ago
M
Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open November 22nd
4d ago
M
HD
Macy’s price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyMacy’s price target lowered to $24 from $25 at Deutsche Bank
8d ago
M

Latest News Feed