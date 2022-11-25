Black Friday: Yay or Nay for Retailers?

Black Friday has started and sales from prominent retailers are here! With sales running through cyber Monday, shoppers can look at blockbuster deals across different categories including home and kitchen, tech, and beauty.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that 165.3 million people are likely to shop through the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the NRF, holiday retail sales in November and December are likely to grow in the range between 3.8% and 4.2% over 2018 and could be worth $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.

Let us look at some of the prominent names in the retail industry which are likely to benefit from Black Friday.

Even as Amazon (AMZN) celebrates Black Friday with huge discounts, there have been reports that Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries plan to protest or walk out to demand better wages and working conditions on Black Friday.

Other retailers that are likely to benefit from this holiday are Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Kohl’s (KSS), Macy’s (M), and Gap (GPS).

However, retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) may be in real trouble this holiday season due to inventory challenges.