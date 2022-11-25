Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holiday Sales May be in Real Trouble

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holiday Sales May be in Real Trouble

Story Highlights

American retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sees no end to its troubles even with the advent of the much-awaited holiday shopping season. Inventory shortages are driving shoppers toward peers, leading to an even further reduction in sales.

American home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) may be in real trouble this holiday season due to inventory challenges. While most retailers are struggling with the issue of excess inventory, BBBY is struggling to stock up on inventory on its shelves.

As per a WSJ report, citing analytics company DataWeave, roughly 43% of BBBY’s inventories were out of stock in October, much higher than its competitor’s levels and nearly twice the level of out-of-stock items in the first half. Additionally, customers have been complaining of not finding items they usually bought from BBBY and have shifted shopping to other stores. Even simple everyday products like slippers, bathrobes, storage bins, and candles are out of stock.

Remarkably, this holiday season will be a benchmark for gauging if the troubled retailer has been able to crawl out of financial duress or not. Unfortunately, the sight of vacant shelves tells another story. BBBY has tried to shore up its balance sheet by raising funds and exchanging debt for equity, along with shutting down stores and laying off employees. Also, BBBY has had a management shake-up, but none of the strategies seem to be working for the distressed retailer.

BBBY’s troubles started when it tried to replace American-branded items with its private-label products, but failed to impress the markets. Now, conflicts with suppliers that have been long overdue but unpaid are aggravating BBBY’s inventory lapse.

Memester’s favorite stock, BBBY, continues to have a short interest of above 20%, and its shares have swung with huge volatility this year. Year to date, BBBY stock has cratered 78%.

Is BBBY a Buy or Sell?

Owing to the several problems listed above, BBBY stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. This is based on two Holds and five Sell ratings on TipRanks. Also, the average Bed Bath & Beyond stock prediction of $4.75 implies 42.4% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BBBY

Some Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers still owed money, paused shipments, WSJ says
The FlySome Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers still owed money, paused shipments, WSJ says
1d ago
BBBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
LEV
BBBY
Bed Bath & Beyond names Scott Lindblom to Chief Technology & Digital Officer
BBBY
More BBBY Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BBBY

Some Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers still owed money, paused shipments, WSJ says
The FlySome Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers still owed money, paused shipments, WSJ says
1d ago
BBBY
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
4d ago
LEV
BBBY
Bed Bath & Beyond names Scott Lindblom to Chief Technology & Digital Officer
The FlyBed Bath & Beyond names Scott Lindblom to Chief Technology & Digital Officer
8d ago
BBBY

Latest News Feed