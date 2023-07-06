Bitcoin Slips on Way to $31,000

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Bitcoin Slips on Way to $31,000

It’s been a long strange story for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) so far. Don’t we all wish we could go back to the SmokeTooMuch auction? Or bring Laszlo Hanyecz his pizzas? But whether we got in early, mortgaged houses to get in, or didn’t get in at all, it’s still a story that’s going on. And now, as Bitcoin makes a much more viable run to $31,000, it’s taken a bit of a setback today.

First, the tale of the Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is still struggling. Backed up by BlackRock’s (NYSE:BLK) Larry Fink, the move has brought some measure of new spark to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by extension. Fink is convinced that Bitcoin could ultimately “revolutionize finance,” as he noted in a Fox Business interview. Fink isn’t alone in his interest in seeing a Bitcoin fund, as Fidelity and Invesco have also been seen backing such a play.

There are more than just high-end financiers that are making the call for Bitcoin’s advance. The latest jobs report might actually have something to say herein too. Given that jobs data came in stronger than expected, the Federal Reserve may have sufficient reason to do more rate hiking. If interest rates continue upward, inflation will likely start retracing. If that happens, then conditions more conducive to Bitcoin’s growth can make a comeback and give it a further upward push.

While we’ve got a long way to go before we recapture Bitcoin’s all-time highs, we might be at a point where it seems achievable once more. A look at the last three months of Bitcoin trading suggests such possibilities may yet be. In the last three months alone, Bitcoin has gone from a shade over $25,000 to a little over $30,000. Such gains will give the diamond-handed HODLers enduring hope for tomorrow.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock price target lowered to $770 from $780 at JPMorgan
The FlyBlackRock price target lowered to $770 from $780 at JPMorgan
3d ago
BLK
Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks Hit By SEC Decisions
BLK
COIN
Fidelity Joins BlackRock, Cathie Wood’s ARK in Spot Bitcoin ETF Rush
WT
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock price target lowered to $770 from $780 at JPMorgan
The FlyBlackRock price target lowered to $770 from $780 at JPMorgan
3d ago
BLK
Bitcoin, Crypto Stocks Hit By SEC Decisions
Market NewsBitcoin, Crypto Stocks Hit By SEC Decisions
6d ago
BLK
COIN
Fidelity Joins BlackRock, Cathie Wood’s ARK in Spot Bitcoin ETF Rush
Market NewsFidelity Joins BlackRock, Cathie Wood’s ARK in Spot Bitcoin ETF Rush
6d ago
WT
BLK
More BLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >