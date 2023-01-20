BBBY Receives Listing Warning from Nasdaq

Bed bath & beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has found itself in the news for a variety of reasons of late. From bankruptcy concerns to potential asset sales to wild short squeezes. Unsurprisingly, it’s in the news again, as the company received a non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq for not filing its firm 10-Q with the SEC.

Since the letter is just a warning, it’ll have no immediate impact on trading. Nevertheless, BBBY’s failure to file is symbolic of just how much the retailer has been struggling with its day-to-day operations. By not being able to meet simple requirements, it brings into question management’s ability to turn things around.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $1.36 on BBBY stock, implying 60% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure