Bed Bath & Beyond Looking to Sell Assets

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are taking a breather from their recent rally after surging as much as 324% in the past five trading sessions. Earlier today, it was reported that the company was in talks to sell some of its assets, namely its Buy Buy Baby stores, as Bed Bath & Beyond continues to look for ways to avoid bankruptcy.

One of the potential buyers appears to be Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail and consumer investments. Its holdings include companies like Staples and Nine West.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $1.36 on BBBY stock, implying over 72% downside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.