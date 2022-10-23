Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 24: What You Need to Know

Pre-market breakdown

The ASX is set to jump upon opening, on the back of bolstered market sentiment on Wall Street, amid hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin easing the severity of its interest rate rises.

ASX futures were down 1.42% to AU$6,764 at around 7:00am AEDT.

Ahead of Monday’s local market opening, the Australian dollar was up around 1.6%, to US$63.79c.

WTI Crude was up around 0.7%, at around US$85.1 a barrel.



Gold was down by 1.8%, at around US$1657 an ounce.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up by around 1.3%, to about AU$30,550.

Market watch – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (ASX:DMP) stock has just made it to the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, suggesting its potential to outperform the market.

It comes after its American partner Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reported strong third-quarter sales, signalling the global franchise has the ability to weather a potential recession.

Disclosure