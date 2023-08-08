Why EV Charging Stock EVGO (NASDAQ:EVGO) Can Outshine EV Brands

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Why EV Charging Stock EVGO (NASDAQ:EVGO) Can Outshine EV Brands
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why EV Charging Stock EVGO (NASDAQ:EVGO) Can Outshine EV Brands

Story Highlights

While electric vehicles command significant influence in the market, those interested in the underlying opportunity should consider charging network operator EVgo. Quite frankly, the sector will go nowhere without infrastructure, which greatly benefits EVGO stock.

Although the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market presents massive opportunities, investors may ultimately find a greater probability of success through charging network operators like EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO). Bluntly speaking, individual EV brands won’t get very far without robust public infrastructure. Therefore, EVGO stock makes a better long-term case for the global EV rollout. I am bullish on the charging specialist.

EVGO Stock Rises on Substantive Financial Progress

Fundamentally, arguably most investors recognize the upside potential of EV integration. However, the problem with individual EV manufacturers centers on a lack of financial substance. Consider the startup sector in this space, and you’ll see plenty of aspirational but pre-revenue enterprises. In contrast, EVGO stock benefits from tangible operational progress.

Recently, TipRanks reporter Sheryl Sheth said that shares of the charging network company popped sharply following solid results for its Fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report. Specifically, EVgo disclosed an increase in the number of drivers using its chargers, leading to an overall encouraging print.

Moreover, the company posted revenue of $50.6 million, representing a massive 457% increase on a year-over-year basis. Not surprisingly, this tally easily beat analysts’ consensus estimate calling for $29.45 million. Also, its eXtend unit, which offers charging infrastructure and solutions for businesses, contributed 66% of the expansion of sales growth. Nominally, the unit rang up $33.3 million in revenue.

On the bottom line, EVgo posted a diluted loss of 8 cents per share. Though this figure landed in red ink, it nevertheless mitigated analysts’ expectations, which called for a loss of 26 cents. However, in the year-ago quarter, the company posted diluted earnings per share of 6 cents.

Still, a key takeaway is that “the total amount of electricity provided to charging customers (network throughput) during Q2 grew 14% year-over-year to 24.9 gigawatt-hours,” wrote Sheth.

In contrast, individual EV makers are suffering challenges. For example, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently incurred a slowdown in deliveries in China. Essentially, EV demand may slow from prior peaks until charging networks become adequate. That’s a huge addressable market for EVgo.

Fundamentals Point to a Favorable Direction

Although betting on a single EV manufacturing brand may yield far greater profitability potential, the likelihood of success is arguably limited. Fundamentally, individual brands must compete with other brands, convincing customers that their way is the superior path. On the flip side, every EV driver needs access to charging. Therefore, EVGO stock enjoys a brand-agnostic framework, making it exceptionally compelling.

To this point, charging network operators during the early phase of the EV rollout suffered timing issues. Because the first-generation EVs were quite pricey – and they still are, generally speaking – only affluent customers could afford them. These folks typically had access to a garage or carport, thus facilitating home charging.

However, as technologies advance and economies of scale rise, EVs should become more accessible to a larger consumer base. At that point, you’re dealing with a sizable segment of the population that lack garages or carports. Under this phase of the EV rollout, competition will be particularly fierce as brands would then have to combine quality with attractive pricing.

That said, the beauty of EVGO stock is that its shareholders don’t have to worry much about said competition. While the brands fight over sector dominance, they all would have one thing in common: their new middle-income consumers will need access to public charging. Given EVgo’s improving position in the industry, it’s no surprise to see its valuation swinging higher.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that public charging networks don’t just serve garage-less drivers. If anyone, irrespective of their housing situation, drives many miles for their occupation, home charging might not be robust enough. Further, those who like to travel across state borders for vacations will need public charging. Either way, EVGO stock benefits.

Is EVGO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, EVGO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating. The average EVGO stock price target is $8.04, implying 67.5% upside potential.

The Takeaway: EVGO Stock Banks on a Common Need

More than likely, those who speculate on an individual EV brand enjoy greater reward potential. However, figuring out which brand will dominate represents no easy task. Further, as companies saturate the high-income population, competition will be fierce for the middle-income crowd. However, this segment will likely require vast public charging networks. That’s where EVGO stock stands to benefit handsomely, making it worth consideration.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on EVGO

EVgo price target lowered to $6 from $9 at TD Cowen
The FlyEVgo price target lowered to $6 from $9 at TD Cowen
5d ago
EVGO
EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) Jumps on Quarterly Beat and Raise
EVGO
EVgo up 7.5% afterhours after Q2 earnings beat, guidance raise
EVGO
More EVGO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EVGO

EVgo price target lowered to $6 from $9 at TD Cowen
The FlyEVgo price target lowered to $6 from $9 at TD Cowen
5d ago
EVGO
EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) Jumps on Quarterly Beat and Raise
Market NewsEVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO) Jumps on Quarterly Beat and Raise
5d ago
EVGO
EVgo up 7.5% afterhours after Q2 earnings beat, guidance raise
The FlyEVgo up 7.5% afterhours after Q2 earnings beat, guidance raise
5d ago
EVGO
More EVGO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >