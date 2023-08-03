Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Advances Even With Delivery Decline

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Advances Even With Delivery Decline

Story Highlights

Tesla’s deliveries are on the decline in China. Will record flooding in Beijing hurt the numbers further?

Declining deliveries, especially as an electric vehicle stock like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) might faze some investors. Tesla investors, however, are doing reasonably well in Thursday afternoon’s trading, as Tesla shares are up fractionally. And this is despite word out of China that deliveries are actually down somewhat.

The word out of the China Passenger Car Association delivered bad news for Tesla: it sold 64,285 Chinese-made vehicles in July. That’s not so bad on its face, and by some comparisons it’s downright brilliant. A year ago at this time, the Shanghai Gigafactory couldn’t even deliver half that number. However, just a month prior, it delivered 31% more. This is actually the lowest performance that Tesla has seen so far this year. Such sour performance also comes at a time when Chinese delivery numbers are closely scrutinized for ongoing support from Beijing.

However, Beijing may not be a factor in the near-term, and Tesla’s delivery numbers may be about to get much, much worse. Record flooding, following a rainfall level not seen in 140 years, just hit Beijing. Nearly 30 inches of rain fell thanks to the last bits of Typhoon Doksuri, and that’s likely to hamper not only production, but also sales. However, Tesla likely has an advantage in one other way: India. Right now, Tesla is leading the pack in New Delhi as government agencies are closely monitoring Chinese entrants.

Analysts, however, remain somewhat skeptical. With 10 Buy ratings, 13 Hold and four Sell, analyst consensus calls Tesla stock a Hold. Further, with an average price target of $263.33, Tesla stock can only offer investors a 2.81% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Loses Key Figure in Self-Driving Push, Stock Plunges
Market NewsXPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Loses Key Figure in Self-Driving Push, Stock Plunges
24h ago
TSLA
XPEV
NHTSA probes Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for steering wheels issues
TSLA
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Government Probe Takes Aim
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Loses Key Figure in Self-Driving Push, Stock Plunges
Market NewsXPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Loses Key Figure in Self-Driving Push, Stock Plunges
24h ago
TSLA
XPEV
NHTSA probes Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for steering wheels issues
The FlyNHTSA probes Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for steering wheels issues
2d ago
TSLA
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Government Probe Takes Aim
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips as Government Probe Takes Aim
2d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >