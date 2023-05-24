Why Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) Could Remain Discounted Until July 2024

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) Could Remain Discounted Until July 2024

Story Highlights

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to wrestle with Disney, the cacophony may end up impacting DIS stock. However, given political realities, the headwind is more than likely to be temporary.

In perhaps most contexts, Disney (NYSE:DIS) engaging in a bitter dispute with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would not be perceived as ideal. However, it’s also possible that the Magic Kingdom could be a discounted buying opportunity, in my opinion, until July 2024. That’s the time when the Republican National Convention will occur. I am bullish on DIS stock’s future because certain evidence points to DeSantis not winning the GOP’s nomination for president.

A Brief Background

Before diving into the reasons why DIS stock looks attractive amid the political backdrop, readers require basic context. Last year, Governor DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which prevents classrooms from discussing certain sensitive topics. However, Disney eventually voiced opposition to the bill, which the governor found distasteful, as TipRanks contributor Steve Anderson mentioned.

DeSantis decided to hit the House of Mouse in the pocketbook, “revoking its special rights over the massive spread of real estate on which Walt Disney World sits,” wrote Anderson. However, in a bit of legal gamesmanship, Disney passed restrictive covenants that removed DeSantis-appointed board members’ control to manage certain aspects of Disney World.

Last month, Disney upped the ante, filing a lawsuit against DeSantis, alleging that he violated the “Takings Clause, the Contracts Clause, the Due Process Clause, and even the Constitution’s First Amendment.” The drama continues, but the main point is that it’s a mess for DIS stock.

True, Disney shares gained nearly 3% on a year-to-date basis. However, during the same period, the benchmark S&P 500 index (SPX) returned nearly 10%. Therefore, a basket of large but boring securities has beaten DIS stock. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Nevertheless, astute investors may want to shrewdly leverage this weakness to pick up DIS stock on the cheap. Fundamentally, circumstances appear doubtful that DeSantis will make much progress politically.

DIS Stock is an Enticing, Politically-Inspired Idea

Thanks to the rather pugnacious, take-no-prisoners approach that former President Donald Trump inspired, DeSantis decided to use the same playbook. However, the problem with this methodology is that any non-Trump candidate would essentially be an imitation. With Trump himself running for president in 2024, hardcore conservative voters would probably go for the real deal. That’s bad news for DeSantis and good news for DIS stock.

In addition, DeSantis – by refusing to let the Disney matter go – walked into a trap. By causing such a public uproar, along with jeopardizing a critical business enterprise in his home state, he’s inviting Trump’s trolling. In other words, Trump can make a series of unfalsifiable statements (such as being able to handle the matter much better), and his audience would probably love it.

Indeed, Trump already lashed out about DeSantis and him being “absolutely destroyed” by Disney. Without even getting into what the Democrats might say about the governor, he already has his hands full with Trump. That’s another point to DIS stock representing a discounted opportunity as DeSantis’ chances for the presidency fade away.

Finally, DeSantis must realize that while one can win 100% of the ultra-conservative vote, that’s a surefire way to lose the general election. As well, with the governor constantly talking about his battle with Disney, it clouds other talking points he may have.

The shame of it is that DeSantis might have great ideas for America. However, taking down one of Florida’s biggest employers for a political disagreement appears impudent. Likely, such a strategy will not win over centrist Democrats and independents. However, that’s great news for DIS stock.

Disney Needs to Hold On

To be sure, the DeSantis matter isn’t entirely a counterintuitive positive for DIS stock. As Anderson mentioned in another article, Disney shares slipped after the company reported soft results for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

Earnings per share of 93 cents and revenue of $21.82 billion were basically in line with analysts’ respective targets. Further, while the company’s Disney+ streaming platform delivered reasonably solid subscriber metrics, the average revenue per customer (ARPC) for Disney+ Hotstar fell to 59 cents from 74 cents.

Also, Hulu, which is offered by Disney, saw its ARPC drop to $11.73 from $12.46, mainly due to “a combination of lower advertising and more subscribers going multi-product,” writes Anderson.

To be sure, the financial results aren’t bad, but they just need some work. However, in the long run, that shouldn’t be that big of a problem.

Is Disney Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, DIS stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average DIS stock price target is $125.75, implying 41.2% upside potential.

Takeaway: The DeSantis Headwind Should Fade

For the moment, Ron DeSantis’ attacks against Disney represent a major distraction. Further, it’s coming at a sensitive time for the Magic Kingdom. However, DeSantis likely committed glaring political mistakes that I believe make him unlikely to win the presidential nomination. Therefore, shrewd investors can consider owning shares of DIS at a discount.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on DIS

Cable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
Market NewsCable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
6h ago
DIS
FOX
“Changing Conditions” Change Disney’s Florida Expansion Plans
DIS
Disney to Transition ESPN Fully to Streaming
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

Cable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
Market NewsCable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
6h ago
DIS
FOX
“Changing Conditions” Change Disney’s Florida Expansion Plans
Market News“Changing Conditions” Change Disney’s Florida Expansion Plans
6d ago
DIS
Disney to Transition ESPN Fully to Streaming
Market NewsDisney to Transition ESPN Fully to Streaming
6d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >