Disney Fires Back at Florida Government

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Disney Fires Back at Florida Government

The Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Florida drama continues. A little over a week ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired back at Disney over its opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” laws in Florida by suggesting that the state could use its power to make Disney’s business very difficult. Difficult up to and possibly including building a new state prison not far from Disney’s doorstep. But Disney isn’t taking this lying down and is launching a new battle of its own. Disney shareholders, however, think the company has bigger fish to fry, and shares are down fractionally in Wednesday afternoon trading as a result.

This time, Disney isn’t targeting Florida, but rather, the much more vulnerable person of Ron DeSantis himself. Disney alleges that DeSantis is engaging in a political effort aimed at hurting the firm. Disney’s legal forces pulled out all the stops, alleging that DeSantis is violating the Takings Clause, the Contracts Clause, the Due Process Clause, and even the Constitution’s First Amendment.

Disney has been aggressively countering efforts on the part of Florida’s governments to retract the special privileges Disney enjoys as part of the Reedy Creek Improvement District back in 1967. Disney called in not only lawyers but also lobbyists to take on the government and restore its status quo. The suit against DeSantis is just the latest such effort. After all, Disney lawyers noted, DeSantis et al had no trouble with the entire Reedy Creek concept until just after Disney came out in opposition to the new laws in question.

Despite all this legal kerfuffle, Disney is still a leading pick with analysts. By a factor of six to one—18 Buy ratings to three Hold—Disney stock is considered a Strong Buy. Furthermore, it offers shareholders 33.18% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $129.50.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DIS

President of Disney’s ESPN+ service, Russell Wolff, leaving company, WSJ says
The FlyPresident of Disney’s ESPN+ service, Russell Wolff, leaving company, WSJ says
2d ago
DIS
Appeals court upholds ruling for Apple on App Store policies in fight with Epic
DIS
AAPL
Disney’s Workforce Shakeup Will See Thousands Laid Off
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DIS

President of Disney’s ESPN+ service, Russell Wolff, leaving company, WSJ says
The FlyPresident of Disney’s ESPN+ service, Russell Wolff, leaving company, WSJ says
2d ago
DIS
Appeals court upholds ruling for Apple on App Store policies in fight with Epic
The FlyAppeals court upholds ruling for Apple on App Store policies in fight with Epic
2d ago
DIS
AAPL
Disney’s Workforce Shakeup Will See Thousands Laid Off
Market NewsDisney’s Workforce Shakeup Will See Thousands Laid Off
2d ago
DIS
More DIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >