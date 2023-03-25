Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock: Does Wall Street See Further Upside?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock: Does Wall Street See Further Upside?

Story Highlights

Many Wall Street analysts remain bullish about Tesla, given the demand induced by its price cuts and the favorable impact of its cost reduction efforts. However, there are growing concerns about macro headwinds limiting the upside in TSLA stock following a stellar rally this year.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have rallied this year after plunging in 2022. The electric vehicle maker’s stock is up over 54% year-to-date, fueled by the company’s fourth-quarter results and improved sentiment about growth stocks. While several analysts remain bullish about Tesla, there are some who feel that persistent macro pressures could limit the upside potential from current levels.

Tesla Navigating Challenging Conditions

Tesla delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results despite supply chain disruptions in China. Overall, the company’s revenue increased 51% to $81.5 billion in 2022, while net income more than doubled to $12.6 billion. Tesla addressed investors’ concerns about demand and assured that the company is well-equipped to navigate through short-term uncertainty, helped by its cost control measures.   

During the Q4 earnings call held in January, CEO Elon Musk stated that the company was seeing orders “at almost twice the rate of production.” Tesla’s deliveries increased 40% to 1.31 million in 2022. Production grew 47% to 1.37 million. The company expects to produce 1.8 million vehicles this year.

Tesla has been slashing prices aggressively to boost demand. It has ignited a price war in the EV space, which has become very competitive. Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices on Model S and Model X to spur demand.  

The company’s decision to slash prices seems to be fetching the desired results. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, registrations of Tesla EVs in the European Union jumped almost 50% to 19,249 vehicles in February. Further, the company’s share of the “BEV [Battery EV]–fully electric vehicle” market increased to 19.8% in February 2023 compared to 18.5% in the prior-year quarter.

Based on a recent survey, UBS analyst Patrick Hummel expects 26% global EV penetration in 2025 and 51% in 2030, compared to 12% in 2022.

“In a market that is no longer supply constrained, technology and cost leadership have become more important than ever, and we think Tesla is clearly best positioned to win as it fully controls all the mission-critical levers in-house,” said Hummel.

Hummel expects Tesla to “gap away further” in volume and profitability compared to its peers following the launch of Cybertruck this year and the expected introduction of its cost-efficient third-gen platform in 2025. He reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla with a price target of $220.    

Unlike Hummel, not all analysts are bullish on Tesla. This month, analysts at KGI Securities, Berenberg Bank, and Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla to Hold from Buy. While Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache acknowledges Tesla’s “impressive cost trajectory,” he has turned “incrementally more concerned about macro challenges.”

Is Tesla a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on Tesla, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, 10 Holds, and three Sells. The average TSLA stock price target of $212.89 suggests nearly 12% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Tesla bulls continue to believe in the company’s ability to win more market share in the EV space and improve its profitability through cost cuts. However, some analysts are concerned about the impact of growing macro pressures. They fear that following a strong rally so far this year, the upside in Tesla shares might be limited over the near term due to a potential economic downturn.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley
1d ago
TSLA
Piper says Aptiv shouldn’t rely so heavily on ’20th-century automakers’
APTV
TSLA
Tesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock: EV Price Cuts Are No Fad, Says Morgan Stanley
1d ago
TSLA
Piper says Aptiv shouldn’t rely so heavily on ’20th-century automakers’
The FlyPiper says Aptiv shouldn’t rely so heavily on ’20th-century automakers’
1d ago
APTV
TSLA
Tesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
Market NewsTesla’s Cheapest Car Might See a Price Hike Soon
2d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >