Tesla Slashes Prices of its Model S and Model X in the U.S.

EV major Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues slashing its vehicles’ prices in the U.S. – this time for two of its most expensive vehicles in the U.S., the performance version of the Model S and the Model X. According to a Reuters report, this is Tesla’s fifth price adjustment this year and the price cut has been 4% for the performance version of the Model S and 9% for the Model X.

Tesla’s Founder and CEO, Elon Musk pointed out in its recent Investor Day, “The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high. The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.” Musk has repeatedly reiterated over the past few months that the company will continue to drive down prices to spur demand.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, eight Holds and three Sells.