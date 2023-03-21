Tesla Up after Sales Accelerate in Europe Post Price Cut

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla Up after Sales Accelerate in Europe Post Price Cut

Shares of EV major, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday following different developments that cheered investors. Even as Moody’s upgraded the company’s credit rating, Tesla’s sales jumped 50% year-over-year to 19,249 in February, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

Tesla’s market share of the BEV–fully electric vehicle market inched up to 19.8% in February from a share of 18.5% in the same period last year. The company also grabbed a share of 2.4% of the total EU passenger car market last month versus 1.8% in the same period last year.

The company is also likely to do well in China in the first quarter, which could very well turn out to be one of its best quarters there. According to a Reuters report, citing data from the China Merchants Bank International, the EV maker sold 106,915 units in China from January 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average. In contrast, Tesla sold 122,038 cars in the fourth quarter.

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, 10 Holds, and three Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Moody’s Lifts Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating; Stock Rises
Market NewsMoody’s Lifts Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating; Stock Rises
1h ago
TSLA
XPeng price target raised to $12.50 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
LI
NIO
Li Auto price target raised to $30 from $23 at Morgan Stanley
LI
NIO
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Moody’s Lifts Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating; Stock Rises
Market NewsMoody’s Lifts Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating; Stock Rises
1h ago
TSLA
XPeng price target raised to $12.50 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyXPeng price target raised to $12.50 from $12 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
LI
NIO
Li Auto price target raised to $30 from $23 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyLi Auto price target raised to $30 from $23 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
LI
NIO
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >