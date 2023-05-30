tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Plenty of Near-Term Upside Potential

Story Highlights

If you rely heavily on traditional valuation metrics, you might not see PYPL stock as a screaming bargain. Yet, PayPal’s projection-beating fiscal stats contradict the stock’s price action, so the market could be presenting a solid opportunity here.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock definitely isn’t in favor among investors, but look for plenty of near-term upside potential in the coming months. I am bullish on PYPL stock because PayPal’s financials are perfectly acceptable, and the company is on solid footing despite the market’s pessimism.

PayPal is a popular payments platform. To a certain extent, PayPal pioneered modern point-of-sale payments. It’s baffling to consider how far PYPL stock has fallen over the past year. We’re talking about a stock that once traded above $300 but is now trading at around $60.

It’s not as if the firm is headed for bankruptcy or anything like that. That’s not a problem, though, as you can now consider buying PayPal stock at 2017 prices. Depending on how you look at it, you might actually be witnessing the bargain of the year with PYPL stock.

Traditional Value Gauges Don’t Favor PayPal

For a moment, I’m actually going to take the other side of the argument and state that PayPal stock might really be a bargain. If you’re a stickler for traditional valuation metrics, then some of PayPal’s stats may be deal-breakers for you.

For example, PayPal’s GAAP trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.5x is much higher than the sector median P/E ratio of 9x. Also, PayPal’s TTM price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.4x is much greater than the sector median P/B ratio of 1.0x, while the company’s TTM price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.5x is somewhat higher than the sector median P/S ratio of 2.2x.

These facts might be off-putting for some value seekers, and that’s understandable. On the other hand, I observed very similar problems (i.e., ratios above their sector medians) with Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). Are you truly willing to pigeonhole all of these companies as overvalued? That would seem like a sweeping generalization without merit.

Despite its various ratios, PayPal could still be reasonably valued or even undervalued, especially if PYPL stock was unfairly dumped after the company’s most recently released financial results. So, let’s delve into the details of that now.

PayPal Beat Earnings Expectations, but Guidance is a Concern

PayPal stock tanked after the company revealed its Q1-2023 earnings data, but there wasn’t anything objectionable in the actual results. For example, the company’s revenue rose 8.3% year-over-year to $7.04 billion, beating Wall Street’s call for $6.99 billion.

Furthermore, PayPal posted earnings per share of $1.17, outpacing the consensus forecast of $1.10 per share. Plus, the company’s total payment volume (an important measure for this type of business) rose from $323 billion in the year-earlier quarter to $355 billion in 2023’s first quarter — not a massive increase, but quite respectable.

The culprit, it seems, was PayPal’s forward guidance. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev described PayPal’s guidance as “conservative,” and he lowered his price target on PYPL stock from $100 to $92. Mizuho also maintained a Buy rating on the shares, though, and a $92 target implies a fair amount of upside from the current stock price.

Apparently, PayPal had previously guided for 2023 operating margins to increase by 125 basis points but is now targeting 100 basis points. However, most analysts don’t seem too bothered by this. As we’ll discuss now, the experts on Wall Street still seem to have a fairly positive opinion about PayPal, with none of them assigning Sell or equivalent ratings to PYPL stock.

Is PYPL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PYPL stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 18 Buys and nine Hold ratings — and notably, zero Sell ratings. The average PayPal price target is $96.83, implying 62% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell PYPL stock, the most profitable analyst covering PYPL stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Moshe Katri of Wedbush, with an average return of 23.33% per rating. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider PayPal Stock?

The sell-off in PayPal stock has been breathtaking and, most likely, overdone. Granted, it will be difficult to invest in PayPal with confidence if you only look at the company’s comparative valuation stats.

However, there’s more to the story of PayPal than those numbers. If you check PayPal’s Street-beating quarterly results, and observe that many analysts aren’t too worried about the company’s “conservative” guidance, then you may see the value in PYPL stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

