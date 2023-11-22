MSFT vs. PLTR: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
MSFT vs. PLTR: Which Stock is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MSFT vs. PLTR: Which Stock is the Better Buy?

Story Highlights

AI-related stocks have driven the market this year, giving software names like Palantir Technologies and even Microsoft sizable boosts. However, the extreme euphoria has driven one of these stocks far too high, making the other the clear winner.

In this piece, I evaluated two software stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better. While euphoria has gripped both stocks, Microsoft could receive either a bullish or neutral view, although the bear case for Palantir is clear.

Of course, Microsoft has long been a behemoth in the software industry, and its best-known offerings are the Windows operating system, the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity software, and the Edge web browser. On the other hand, newcomer Palantir Technologies specializes in big-data analytics, developing platforms that fuse machine-assisted and human-driven data analysis.

Including a three-month gain of 17%, shares of Microsoft are up 57% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Palantir stock has soared 210% year-to-date, following a gain of 35% over the last three months.

Palantir’s excessive year-to-date rally versus Microsoft’s gain looks like an oversized reaction to the artificial-intelligence-related euphoria that has sent numerous technology stocks through the roof this year, including both Palantir and Microsoft.

In fact, the market’s excess gains remain largely concentrated in the tech sector, as evidenced by the 48% year-to-date gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NDX) versus the S&P 500’s (SPX) much smaller 19% gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (DJIA) minuscule 6% bounce.

Unfortunately, the AI-related euphoria has caused so much speculation in tech stocks that the usual valuation multiples like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio have been rendered virtually useless. Thus, a closer look at the other factors is needed to determine which, if either, of these tech stocks is trading at an attractive price right now.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft stock is currently trading at $373, near its record high of ~$379. As a result, it’s edging into overbought territory. Recent AI-related developments have made the software giant unstoppable of late. Microsoft’s long-term stock-price gains, combined with the AI-related euphoria in its shares, suggest a bullish-to-neutral view may be appropriate, depending on which side of the investment case an investor favors.

First, let’s discuss the neutral view. Microsoft’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at around 66, and anything over 70 is generally considered overbought territory, so it’s getting close. If MSFT becomes overbought, it may be ripe for a correction. The fact that it’s trading around a record high also suggests a pullback may develop, offering a better entry price for patient investors.

The latest developments regarding ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Microsoft’s responses to the situation may be driving an excess in its shares. In a surprise move, OpenAI ousted co-founder Sam Altman as CEO. Microsoft has a vested interest in OpenAI because of its more than $13 billion investment in the company, which gave it a 49% stake, and Microsoft management quickly offered support for the company after it ousted Altman.

The software giant also promptly snapped up Altman after his ouster at OpenAI, making him the head of a new advanced AI research team. Altman is largely credited with the development of ChatGPT, the first generative AI chatbot that worked so well that it triggered a sudden surge in all stocks having anything to do with AI.

Clearly, hiring Altman will be a boon for Microsoft, so it’s no surprise that investors snapped up as many shares as they could following the news. However, this related euphoria could fade, resulting in a pullback that would provide a better entry price.

On the bullish side, Microsoft shares are up 84% over the last three years, 286% over the last five years, and 1,091% over the last decade, making it look like an attractive buy-and-hold position for the long term. In fact, investors who wait to buy the stock may risk missing out on significant gains if there is no pullback anytime soon.

Ultimately, it seems like a nearly 50/50 bet that could go either way — buy shares now to benefit from Microsoft’s long-term stock-price gains and risk a pullback in the near future, or wait for a better entry point now and risk the possibility of no pullback occurring anytime soon because of the AI hype.

What is the Price Target for MSFT Stock? 

Microsoft has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buys, one Hold, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $410.03, the average Microsoft stock price target implies upside potential of 9.9%.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Meanwhile, the investment case for Palantir Technologies is much clearer. At a P/E of 283, Palantir Technologies is trading at an astonishingly high valuation, especially considering that it’s barely profitable. Thus, a bearish view seems appropriate for now.

The stock is near its 52-week high, and it looks like a correction may be starting, with the stock closing 7.2% lower in the most recent trading session. Plus, a large number of Auto Sell transactions by insiders provides further evidence that Palantir could be overdue for a correction. Additionally, an insider unloaded $5.1 million worth of Palantir shares via an Informative Sell transaction three months ago.

Typically, insiders establish preset trading plans that include prices at which to automatically sell shares of their company. Thus, the large number of Auto Sell transactions over the last three months suggests insiders don’t believe there will be any more upside for Palantir shares in the near term.

What is the Price Target for PLTR Stock? 

Palantir Technologies has a Hold consensus rating based on four Buys, five Holds, and five Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $15, the average Palantir Technologies stock price target implies downside potential of 24.2%.

Conclusion: Neutral to Bullish on MSFT, Bearish on PLTR

Considering all of the above factors for Microsoft, either a neutral or bull case could be made, depending on one’s point of view. On the one hand, buying now looks riskier than waiting, especially given the “fear of missing out” or FOMO mindset. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine that buying and holding Microsoft for many years will lead to losses, even at current levels.

On the other hand, the bear case for Palantir Technologies is clear. At some point, a more constructive view may become appropriate, but not in the near term.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
MSFT vs. PLTR: Which Stock is the Better Buy?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >