Sam Altman: OpenAI’s Loss, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gain

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Sam Altman: OpenAI’s Loss, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gain
Market News

Sam Altman: OpenAI’s Loss, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gain

Story Highlights

OpenAI has taken the unusual decision of not reinstating famed CEO Sam Altman to his post despite investor opposition. Instead, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, has taken over as interim CEO. At the same time, Microsoft leveraged the situation and hired Altman and Brockman to lead its new advanced AI research team.

In the latest development in the OpenAI/Sam Altman drama, Microsoft (MSFT) has announced its intention to hire Sam Altman as co-leader of its new advanced AI research team.

OpenAI, the leader of generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, has made the shocking decision to keep founder Sam Altman out of the CEO post. Instead, the board of directors chose the co-founder and ex-CEO of Twitch, Emmett Shear, as the interim CEO. OpenAI’s decision comes despite the opposition and outbursts from its major investors and employees, who have been urging the board to reinstate Altman. Further, Altman’s condition of dismantling the existing board on his return could have pushed the board to reject his reinstatement. The discussions and debates continued all over the weekend after Altman was fired late Friday night, November 17.

OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, who has been supposedly clashing with Altman, happily wrote an email to staff mentioning that Altman would not return. The ChatGPT maker has taken this unusual decision even after being aware that this would result in an employee exodus and the withdrawal of investor support, including the 49% stake owner (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mira Maruti, who was immediately installed as the interim chief on Altman’s ouster, also openly supported Altman’s return. This could have compelled the board to remove her from the critical position.

Microsoft Usurps Altman and Brockman

Microsoft took the leap of faith and leveraged the situation by instantly hiring both Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who also left the company on Friday. Both AI experts will be tasked with leading MSFT’s new advanced AI research team. The news was broken by CEO Satya Nadella on social media platform X, this morning. Nadella promised to provide them with all the required resources to work efficiently and successfully. At the same time, Nadella stated that the company will continue to know Shear more closely and work innovatively to “support our customers and partners.”

Interestingly, Altman was already threatening to start a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture in association with his OpenAI loyalists in case the negotiations with the firm fail. Brockman and a few other researchers instantly quit the company on Friday, following Altman’s departure, and were ready to join his new venture.

Will Microsoft Stock Go Up Because of OpenAI?

Under normal conditions and the continuance of Altman as OpenAI’s CEO, MSFT stock could have the possibility of going up. Even so, the recent brawl at the AI firm and disregard for Microsoft’s push to reinstate Altman could lead the tech giant to make some difficult decisions. Although Nadella has confirmed MSFT’s commitment to continue supporting OpenAI, only time will tell how the two will move past their differences. Year-to-date, MSFT stock has gained 55.8%.

Currently, MSFT has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on 30 Buys and one Hold rating on the stock received before the news of Shear’s appointment. Also, the average Microsoft price forecast of $408.89 implies 10.6% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Sam Altman: OpenAI’s Loss, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Gain
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >