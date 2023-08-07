Return of the Meme Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Return of the Meme Stocks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Return of the Meme Stocks

Story Highlights

Meme stocks are back again, with several struggling companies witnessing mammoth growth. Meme stocks like CVNA, TUP, and YELL have risen significantly.

The mammoth growth in the shares of the struggling companies indicates that meme stocks are having a moment. Specifically, shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are up significantly. In addition, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), branded as meme stocks, have gained over 95% in the past three months. 

Furthermore, the most popular meme stocks, including AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME), continue to witness wild swings. 

But before moving ahead, it’s essential to understand that meme stocks are shares of companies that have gained popularity among retail investors through the social media space. These stocks soar in price in a very short span due to the hype created around them on social media platforms and are highly volatile. The rally in these shares has nothing to do with fundamentals, as most of the meme stocks belong to companies with struggling businesses.

Against this backdrop, let’s delve deeper into meme stocks.

Is a Meme Stock a Good Investment?

Meme stocks often jump due to the hype around them instead of their financial and operating performances. Thus, they offer high potential returns in a short period. However, the chances of them sustaining the rally without the fundamental backing are low to null, making these meme stocks highly volatile and risky.

For instance, Carvana stock has rallied over 858% year-to-date despite its high debt, expensive valuation, and challenging market backdrop. Meanwhile, shares of Yellow Corporation, which is struggling due to high debt and union negotiations, have gained over 405% in the last five trading days. While retail investors’ enthusiasm was high, Yellow Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on August 6. 

Besides for Carvana and YELL, Tupperware, which is grappling with higher interest rates and lower sales, witnessed about 430% growth in its stock in the last 10 trading days. The new debt restructuring deal gave a boost to its share price. During the same period, Rite Aid stock has grown by over 68% without any company-specific reason. Just when these shares have gained significantly, it is still unclear whether these companies will be able to turn around their businesses amidst dwindling sales and margins.

As it is hard to tell when to enter or exit a meme stock, investors with a high-risk appetite could allocate a small portion of their savings into meme stocks that have fundamental backing, like SoFi Technologies. In addition, investors can lower their risk and gain exposure to meme stocks through the Roundhill MEME ETF (MEME). The MEME ETF (exchange-traded fund) was launched in December 2021. 

MEME ETF – the ETF Carries a Hold Consensus Rating 

Though the MEME ETF can help you gain exposure to meme stocks and reduce your overall risk, it has a Hold consensus rating. Among the analysts providing ratings on its holdings, 40.60% have given a Buy rating, 43.29% have assigned a Hold rating, and 16.11% have given a Sell rating.

According to the recommendations of 298 analysts giving stock forecasts for MEME’s holdings, the 12-month average MEME price target of $44.71 implies 11.35% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for August 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 9th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 8th
AMC
APE
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for August 9th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 9th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 8th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 8th
2d ago
AMC
APE
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
Market NewsAMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
2d ago
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >