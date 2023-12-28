Joby Aviation Stock: Prepare for Takeoff, but Stay Grounded

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Joby Aviation Stock: Prepare for Takeoff, but Stay Grounded
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Joby Aviation Stock: Prepare for Takeoff, but Stay Grounded

Story Highlights

Joby Aviation is an intriguing early mover in an aviation niche industry that’s still in its infancy. At the same time, there may be turbulence in Joby Aviation’s flight, so don’t overload your portfolio with JOBY stock.

Everyone wants to get in on the ground floor of the next hyper-growth industry. Investors should definitely take a look at Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), but also need to stay grounded. While I am bullish on JOBY stock for the long term, betting on Joby Aviation is speculative, and proper position sizing is essential. Based in California, Joby Aviation manufactures what might be informally called flying taxis. The more formal name of this aircraft type is electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.

There’s no telling whether the skies will be crowded with Joby Aviation’s aircraft someday. If so, JOBY stock could literally be a multi-bagger. It’s not wise to make assumptions, though, so relax and take it steady, like an expert pilot, if you plan to buy shares of Joby Aviation.

Don’t Obsess Over Profitability

If you’re solely focused on whether Joby Aviation is profitable or not, you might miss out on the big picture and robust potential returns. As it turns out, Joby Aviation reported break-even EPS in 2023’s third quarter, and while that’s not a profit, it’s better than the analyst consensus estimate EPS of -$0.17.

What’s more important than whether Joby Aviation profited in Q3 is what the company accomplished. First of all, 84% of Joby’s Certification Plans are accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Furthermore, according to TheFly, Joby Aviation expanded its flight test program to include “flight with a pilot on board.”

You don’t have to worry about Joby Aviation running out of capital tomorrow or next week, as the company ended Q3 with $1.11 billion in cash and short-term investments. So, if you’ll forgive my terrible pun, Joby Aviation isn’t a fly-by-night operation.

Moreover, the company has a big-money contract with the U.S. government. Specifically, it has a $131 million contract with the Department of Defense, and the firm made history when it delivered the “first electric air taxi” to the U.S. Air Force.

By now, you should have the impression that Joby Aviation is the real deal. However, in case you’re not convinced that the company is legitimate, note that Joby is working with NASA. In fact, Joby Aviation reportedly “completed a series of air traffic simulations with NASA’s Ames Research Center.” The purpose of these simulations was to evaluate “how air taxi operations can be integrated into today’s airspace.”

Joby Aviation Makes Progress at Home and Abroad

If a company is going to test and produce air taxis, it can’t have any better partners than NASA and the Air Force. Truly, Joby Aviation is making value-added deals and forming powerful partnerships. You’ll be amazed to discover how Joby Aviation is getting major support in the U.S. as well as internationally.

In the company’s home state of California, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development awarded Joby Aviation a $9.8 million California Competes grant. This grant is earmarked to “assist in financing a significant expansion of” Joby Aviation‘s “facilities in Marina, California.”

Next on our itinerary is a stopover in New York, where Joby Aviation successfully completed a test flight. This event, the firm claims, represents the “first ever electric air taxi flight in the city and the first time Joby has flown in an urban setting.” It’s a significant milestone, and Joby Aviation is definitely moving closer to full commercial operations as the company expects to start its commercial passenger service in 2025.

Finally, let’s take an international flight to Japan, where Joby Aviation is teaming up with ANA Holdings and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. to build vertiports. If you wanted evidence that Joby Aviation is getting ready to take the eVTOL industry to a global level, this is all the proof you should need.

A vertiport is basically a takeoff and landing structure for eVTOL aircraft. Joby Aviation’s management surely understands that the company can’t be an early mover in Japan unless there’s the necessary infrastructure. Thus, it makes perfect sense that Joby Aviation is working with established businesses to lay the foundation for Japan’s burgeoning flying taxi market.

Is JOBY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, JOBY comes in as a Hold based on two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Joby Aviation price target is $8, implying 15% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell JOBY stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Austin Moeller of Canaccord Genuity, with an average return of 4.67% per rating and a 67% success rate.

Takeaway: Should You Consider JOBY Stock?

Joby Aviation isn’t profitable and is involved in an industry that’s not yet fully established. Consequently, I don’t recommend taking a large position in its stock. On the other hand, Joby Aviation has U.S. government support and is laying the groundwork for future operations in Japan. Eventually, Joby Aviation could be a leader in a full-fledged global flying taxi market. Hence, investors might consider a tiny but hopeful stake in JOBY stock.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >