JPM, C, or WFC: Which Bank Stock Does Wall Street Favor?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

JPM, C, or WFC: Which Bank Stock Does Wall Street Favor?

Story Highlights

The collapse of two regional banks and the Credit Suisse crisis has shaken investor confidence in bank stocks. Nonetheless, investors with a longer-term horizon can use this opportunity to pick some large bank stocks trading at attractive levels, as per Wall Street pros.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) and the Credit Suisse (CS) crisis has impacted investors’ confidence in bank stocks. Although UBS (UBS) has agreed to acquire Credit Suisse, the recent banking turmoil might continue to impact investor sentiment for some time. Nonetheless, several Wall Street analysts feel that the pullback in some of the large bank stocks offers a good opportunity to buy them for the long term. We used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to place JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) against each other to pick the bank stock that could offer the most attractive upside as per Wall Street analysts.   

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the U.S., with assets worth $3.7 trillion as of December 31, 2022. The bank delivered better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results, with earnings per share rising over 7% to $3.57. Higher net interest income (NII) due to rising interest rates helped in more than offsetting the steep decline in investment banking fees and a jump in credit provision.

 JPMorgan has solid liquidity and is expected to benefit from the ongoing crisis. A recent Bloomberg report stated that big banks like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have raked in billions in new deposits due to the recent collapse of regional banks.  

Is JPM a Good Stock to Buy?

Last week, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo upgraded JPMorgan to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $155 from $148, stating that “Goliath is Winning.” He further said, “JPM is battle-tested through downturns, aided by its fortress balance sheet.”

Mayo also pointed out that JPM has won “meaningful” market share in all its business lines and has previously impressed in difficult times like these when other financial firms had issues. The analyst feels that the bank’s performance has been supported by its “multi-channel, multi-product, and multi-geographic approach.” Mayo is “incrementally more positive” about JPM’s near-term deposit outlook, and therefore its NII growth this year.    

Overall, Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase is based on 11 Buys and four Holds. The average JPM stock price target of $156.87 suggests 23.4% upside potential. Shares have declined 5.2% since the start of this year.

Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Despite higher net interest income, Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings per share (excluding the impact of divestitures) declined to $1.10 from $1.99. The bank faced a sharp decline in investment banking revenue. Additionally, the company set aside a larger provision for credit losses due to deteriorating market conditions.

Nonetheless, Citigroup assured investors that it remains on track to achieve a return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 11% to 12% in the medium term. The bank is taking measures to enhance its profitability by simplifying the organizational structure and reducing expenses.

Is Citigroup a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As previously discussed, Wells Fargo’s Mike Mayo is bullish about JPMorgan. He is also positive about Citigroup. Mayo stated, “U.S. banks are stronger, have more capital, and should continue to gain share vs. European Banks – and they are likely prepared for any potential CS issues since this is not new news.” Mayo called JPM “the strongest” and believes that Citigroup “should benefit” from the ongoing situation.

With four Buys, five Holds, and one Sell, Citigroup scores the Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating. At $57.40, the average Citigroup stock price target suggests 30.2% upside. Shares are down 2.5% year-to-date.  

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo has paid billions of dollars to regulators in fines in recent times, including $3.7 billion to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages, and deposit accounts. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings per share declined by over 50% to $0.67 due to charges related to legal and regulatory matters and an increase in the allowance for credit losses.

Excluding the anticipated losses related to regulatory charges, the company reported higher net interest income, driven by rising interest rates. Wells Fargo expects its deposit balances and credit quality to continue to return toward pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the bank continues to build an appropriate risk and control infrastructure to win back customers’ trust.   

What is the Target Price for WFC?

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for Wells Fargo is based on 11 Buys and five Holds. The average WFC stock price target of $52.47 suggests 40% upside potential. Shares are down 9.2% year-to-date.  

Conclusion

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo due to the ongoing fears related to the banking sector and macro pressures. That said, as of now, they see higher upside potential in Wells Fargo, given the pullback in the stock. The bank continues to improve its risk and control framework and is also attracting customers with new offerings. Investors who can look beyond the ongoing headwinds and have a longer-term investment horizon can pick banking stocks trading at attractive levels.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on C

Banking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
Market NewsBanking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
18h ago
C
CS
Biggest banks looking like winners, Barron’s says
C
BAC
Large Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
C
BK
More C Latest News >

More News & Analysis on C

Banking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
Market NewsBanking Sector Concerns Remain Even after the UBS’s Takeover of CS
18h ago
C
CS
Biggest banks looking like winners, Barron’s says
The FlyBiggest banks looking like winners, Barron’s says
3d ago
C
BAC
Large Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
Market NewsLarge Banks “Bail Out” the Federal Reserve
4d ago
C
BK
More C Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >