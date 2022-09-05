tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

JD.com Stock (NASDAQ:JD) is Ready to Recover Despite China’s Challenges

Story Highlights

Along with U.S. government scrutiny of Chinese-listed stocks, JD.com has faced a number of potential problems in the 2020s. Yet, Street-beating fiscal data suggests JD.com is surprisingly resilient – and just maybe, JD stockholders can power through the pessimism and prevail.

Due to numerous challenges, some investors choose not to buy stocks representing China-based businesses. If you decide not to take a position in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares, that’s certainly your prerogative. However, I am bullish on JD stock as the company is demonstrating resilience even while the Chinese economy remains under pressure.

JD.com is a vast Chinese e-commerce platform for buyers and sellers. There’s a chance that you’re not very familiar with the company and its platform if you live outside of Asia. However, if you’re ready to consider international investments, JD stock belongs on your radar.

It’s interesting that JD.com bills itself as a “leading supply chain-based technology and service provider,” as the mere mention of supply chains is enough to strike fear into the hearts of investors in 2022. Along with supply chain disruptions and China’s on-again, off-again COVID-19 lockdowns, JD.com has had to deal with concerns that American regulators might delist the company’s U.S.-listed stock.

Those issues haven’t gone away by any means. Nevertheless, JD.com has faced its challenges with impressive resilience – and as the data will demonstrate, adversity can sometimes produce unexpected earnings beats.

Thriving in China’s E-Commerce Market Isn’t Easy

Make no mistake about it: China’s economy is under tremendous pressure. The nation’s strict COVID-19 control measures are straining already disrupted supply chains. China still has the world’s biggest e-commerce market, but I would be remiss to ignore the struggles that JD.com will face as a Chinese business.

According to the Wall Street Journal, consumers in China are reducing their discretionary purchases. They’re becoming thriftier, and it’s showing up in the data in 2022. Thus, Insider Intelligence, a research firm, anticipates China’s e-commerce sales to increase 9.1% this year – the country’s slowest e-commerce growth since 2008.

This is where JD.com can be nimble as a business enterprise, however. Remember, JD.com’s platform provides a wide variety of items. These include not only discretionary/luxury items but also essential/home goods that people can’t easily live without. Indeed, supermarket items are JD.com’s largest growth category. Moreover, JD.com’s order volume in this category increased by more than 25% year-over-year during 2022’s second quarter.

JD Stock’s U.S. Delisting Threat Might be Resolved Soon

Another concern among some investors is that JD.com’s U.S.-listed stock has been under a potential delisting threat for a while. This is mainly due to American regulators’ apparent difficulty with auditing the finances and/or operations of some China-based businesses.

The two nations’ governments may be closer to resolving this matter, though, at least when it comes to certain China-based companies. Reportedly, an agreement between China and the U.S. will allow American regulators to audit the data of some Chinese firms.

Not only that, but the U.S. has already selected its first batch of U.S.-exchange-listed Chinese firms to audit – and JD.com is one of them. Bloomberg reported that according to one of two “people with direct knowledge of the matter… [t]he U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board has requested to review materials from the latest financial year” of the selected China-based businesses.

As they say, it’s all about baby steps. Don’t assume that JD.com will be cleared for continued listing in the U.S., but at least it appears that the two nations are working toward greater data transparency and, therefore, an easing of tensions so that Chinese companies are less likely to be delisted in the U.S.

JD.com Managed to Beat Revenue and Profit Estimates

We’ve already acknowledged how difficult it is to succeed as an e-commerce business in China in 2022. Knowing this, you might be tempted to assume that JD.com’s second-quarter financial results must have been a disaster. Yet, the company actually exceeded Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

First of all, JD.com’s Q2 2022 net revenue of RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion) indicated a 5.4% year-over-year increase, as well as a beat compared to the analyst consensus estimate of RMB262.3 billion. In addition, the company’s adjusted earnings of RMB4.06 ($0.61) per share demonstrated a huge improvement over the year-earlier quarter’s RMB2.9 per share while easily beating Wall Street’s expectation of RMB2.79 per share.

To top it all off, JD.com reported an increase in the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments. That figure totaled RMB206.8 billion ($30.9 billion) as of June 30, 2022, which is higher than the RMB191.3 billion recorded as of December 31, 2021. 

In light of these outstanding results, JD.com CEO Lei Xu acknowledged China’s harsh economic landscape while also touting his company’s strength amid adversity. “JD.com’s resilient business model, industry-leading supply chain capabilities, and efficient operations helped us deliver solid quarterly results amidst ongoing challenges in the external environment,” Xu explained.

What is the Target Price for JD Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, JD stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys assigned in the past three months. The average JD stock price target is $90.33, implying 47.4% upside potential.

Conclusion: JD Stock Has the Ability to Effectively Operate in China

It would be unrealistic to assume that a China-based company like JD.com can easily surmount the nation’s numerous challenges. Conducting business in China will require skill and persistence, along with a deep reserve of capital. Fortunately, JD.com has all of these, and the data shows this. It’s truly impressive that the company beat the analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations while also growing its order volume in JD.com’s supermarket items category.

Hence, you don’t have to let China’s economic problems dissuade you from taking a position in JD.com stock. Sure, there will be issues to overcome in China throughout the remainder of 2022 and probably well into 2023. Yet, if any Asian e-commerce company can beat the odds and deliver value to its shareholders, it’s JD.com.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
Market NewsJD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
14d ago
JD
JD.com Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Results
JD
JD.com to Report Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Financial Results on August 23, 2022
JD
More JD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
Market NewsJD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
14d ago
JD
Press ReleasesJD.com Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Results
14d ago
JD
Press ReleasesJD.com to Report Second Quarter and Interim 2022 Financial Results on August 23, 2022
27d ago
JD
More JD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >