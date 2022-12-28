Down 52%; Should Investors Buy Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock?

Recently, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill named Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock his top pick for 2023. However, that didn’t stop the downtrend in its price. NVDA stock closed over 7% lower on December 27. Further, it is down about 52% year-to-date. While its fundamentals remain strong, economic uncertainty and inventory issues could limit the recovery in the short term.

Highlighting the inventory issues, HSBC analyst Frank Lee initiated coverage of NVDA stock with a Sell recommendation.

Lee sees a further downside in NVDA stock from current levels. His price target of $136 implies 3.69% downside potential. The analyst blamed demand uncertainty and chip inventory corrections for his bearish outlook.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Futurum Research’s founding partner and Principal Analyst, Daniel Newman, said chipmakers ramped up inventory following the shortages amid the pandemic. However, the economic slowdown and the impact of inflation on consumer spending affected demand and dragged shares of chipmakers, including Nvidia, down.

During Q3, NVDA’s top line fell 17% year-over-year and 12% sequentially, due to lower sell-in to partners to better align channel inventory levels with demand expectations. Besides for inventory issues, softness in China further remains a drag.

Is NVDA stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street continues to maintain a bullish outlook on Nvidia stock. It has received 22 Buy and five Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, these analysts’ average price target of $203.88 implies 44.38% upside potential.

While analysts are bullish, insiders sold NVDA stock worth $26.3M in three months. Nevertheless, hedge funds bought 9.6M NVDA stock during the same period. Moreover, it has an Outperform Smart Score of nine.

Bottom Line

Investors with a long-term view could capitalize on the correction in NVDA stock. However, the demand uncertainty and inventory issues will likely keep NVDA stock volatile and limit the recovery in the short term.

