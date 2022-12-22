Needham Names NVIDIA a Top Stock Pick for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Needham Names NVIDIA a Top Stock Pick for 2023

After several years of enormous real-world growth reflected in the stock’s ascent, NVIDIA’s (NVDA) 2022 has been a rather different affair. A sharp drop in gaming sales, softness in the data center business and the constraints put on the exports of state-of-the-art data center chips to China have all been issues the company has had to contend with.

The result has been a stock that has shaved 44% off its value, a worse showing than the SOX’s (the major semiconductor index) 33% drop.

But with 2023 now clearly in view, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill thinks it’s time to look at the chip giant in a new light. In fact, heading into the new year, such is Gill’s confidence in a turnaound, he has designated Nvidia with ‘Top Pick’ status.

Explaining his stance, the 5-star analyst said, “As we exit one of the semiconductor industry’s most volatile years, investors should focus on companies where both the consensus estimates and the end-markets have largely corrected.”

And for Nvidia, they most certainly have. The graphics segment has dropped ~30% year-over-year, while China data center has fallen at a similar rate.

Yet, Gill thinks we are “approaching a bottom in the gaming segment” in C1Q23. And while the analyst thinks volatility could indeed be in the cards for the overall data center market next year, he believes NVDA’s clients are “upgrading to the latest H100 architecture.”

As for EPS consensus estimates, for CY23, these have come down by 31% over the past year, with “underutilization” also negatively impacting them. “NVIDIA took large inventory charges ($1.22BN in F2Q and $702MM in F3Q) related to the weaker gaming and crypto outlook,” Gill noted. “That headwind could abate and reflect higher margins not currently built into estimates.” There’s also been a 20% drop in CY23 sales estimates.

But based on the “transition to AI workloads and the adoption of new products (H100, Grace, Thor etc.),” Gill is expecting growth to accelerate in CY23 and CY24 and this sets up the company nicely.

With this in mind, Gill bumped his price target on NVDA from $200 to $230, making room for 12-month returns of 39%. The 5-star analyst’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here)

Most other Street analysts remain in NVDA’s corner; based on 22 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Investors will be sitting on returns of ~23%, should the $202.33 average target be met a year from now. (See Nvidia stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia price target raised to $230 from $200 at Needham
The FlyNvidia price target raised to $230 from $200 at Needham
3d ago
NVDA
U.S. Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Firms, Blacklists Chipmaker YMTC
MU
AAPL
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
SI
AMD
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia price target raised to $230 from $200 at Needham
The FlyNvidia price target raised to $230 from $200 at Needham
3d ago
NVDA
U.S. Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Firms, Blacklists Chipmaker YMTC
Stock Analysis & IdeasU.S. Intensifies Crackdown on Chinese Firms, Blacklists Chipmaker YMTC
5d ago
MU
AAPL
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
5d ago
SI
AMD
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >