Stock Analysis & Ideas

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG): Here’s What to Expect from Fiscal Q1 Results

Story Highlights

Conagra Brands is set to release its first-quarter results tomorrow. Investors will keenly note the company’s ability to generate higher earnings amid an inflationary environment.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to report its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 6, before the market opens. Wall Street expects the company’s earnings per share (EPS) to grow by 4% year-over-year amid challenging business conditions.

Headquartered in Chicago, U.S., Conagra Brands sells processed and packaged foods. Earlier today, Conagra announced quarterly dividend of $0.33, which equates to an annual dividend yield of 3.85%. The dividend is payable on December 1 to shareholders of record on November 3. 

For Q1, the Street expects CAG to report adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share compared to the prior-year period’s EPS of $0.50.

Meanwhile, the consensus revenue estimate is pegged at $2.84 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 7.2%.

In the prior quarter’s earnings release, Conagra provided a conservative outlook for FY2023 that fell below the consensus expectations.

For FY2023, the company guided for adjusted EPS growth of 1% to 5% compared to the consensus growth expectation of 8.19%.

Further, Conagra expects to achieve full-year organic net sales growth in the range of 4% to 5% and adjusted operating margin of around 15%.

Is Conagra Foods Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

On TipRanks, Conagra Brands stock has received a Hold consensus rating based on two Buy and seven Hold recommendations.

CAG stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers, who sold 7.3 million shares last quarter. Meanwhile, CAG stock has a Neutral Smart Score of six out of 10, indicating that the stock will perform in line with market expectations.

Videos
CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Press ReleasesCONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT
3h ago
CAG
Pop + Play: Orville Redenbacher® and Nintendo Switch™ Partner to Help You Level Up Your Game Night
Press ReleasesPop + Play: Orville Redenbacher® and Nintendo Switch™ Partner to Help You Level Up Your Game Night
15d ago
CAG
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
The FlyFly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
17d ago
PM
BAC
More CAG Latest News >

Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 3: What You Need to Know
Spotify Snaps up Kinzen in Platform Safety Push
SPOT
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Rise
NDX
SPX
Nauticus Robotics Soars After Bagging New Defense Contract
KITT
Oil Gains on OPEC Production Cut Reports
CVX
LNG
After Bernstein Airbnb Scores a Buy at Berenberg
ABNB
RPM International Reports Strong Q1 Results
RPM
AerCap Signs Key Agreements with SAS AB for 6 Airbus A320
AER
Helen of Troy Tanks After Disappointing FY23 Outlook
HELE
Ginkgo Bioworks Remains Volatile on Securities Offering
DNA
Bionano Genomics Up After Positive OGM Study
BNGO
More Market News >