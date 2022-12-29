Can Cinemark Stock (NYSE:CNK) Make a Comeback in 2023?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Can Cinemark Stock (NYSE:CNK) Make a Comeback in 2023?

Story Highlights

Although box office specialist Cinemark took a beating this year alongside its rivals, contrarian investors may want to give CNK stock another look. While ticket sales disappointed, market participants must exercise some patience.

Easily one of the hardest-hit companies during the post-pandemic new normal, movie theater operator Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) became a victim of circumstances. With the COVID-19 outbreak initially forcing a shutdown of non-essential businesses, Cinemark, for a time, couldn’t make money. Following the reduction of restrictions, myriad changes in the consumer economy weren’t always so helpful for Hollywood. Nevertheless, a risky but bullish case exists for CNK stock.

To be clear, anyone participating on the long side of the Cinemark plotline does so against great odds. As I noted earlier, much of the recent volatility in CNK stock centers on the disappointing weekend debut performance of Avatar: The Way of Water. At the domestic box office, the much-awaited sequel to the original Avatar generated $134 million on its debut. Unfortunately, with the high production costs involved, Hollywood analysts expected more.

On the international front, the movie posted a $301 million performance. Though this impressed some onlookers, China’s debut performance of $57.1 million fell below forecasts of around $100 million.

Fundamentally, many investors exited CNK stock due to anticipated pressures on the consumer economy. For one thing, the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising the benchmark interest rate to kill inflation. Another factor centers on job losses. More than a few high-profile companies announced layoffs, which equates to fewer people having well-paying jobs. In turn, this dynamic kills sentiment for discretionary purchases.

Nevertheless, some patience can go a long way with a market idea like CNK stock.

Why Contrarians Stay the Course with CNK Stock

It’s no secret that cinema pundits hoped for more magic during the final month of 2022. However, it’s also unfair to penalize CNK stock excessively for circumstances largely out of its control. In other words, the bears might be missing the forest for the trees.

Regarding the comparatively lackluster domestic box office debut, the American consumer just suffered a stratospheric rise in inflation. Not only did housing prices skyrocket, but so too did virtually everything else. Heading into the final days of the year, consumers tacked on a record amount of credit card debt. Simply put, folks lacked the capacity to spend on discretionary goods and services.

Also, it’s way too early to call the demise of the Avatar sequel. According to a CNN report, the original blockbuster film eventually generated $3 billion in sales, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. However, you wouldn’t know it from its 2009 debut weekend, earning only $77 million. So, just with the domestic tally alone, the new Avatar is off to a better start.

Just as significantly, both films debuted during or in the immediate aftermath of severe economic cycles. In the original film’s release schedule, moviegoers were busy recovering from the Great Recession. Regarding the current debut, folks are starting to put back the pieces that COVID-19 ripped apart. These things take time.

As well, the success of the original Avatar following the Great Recession should provide hope for CNK stock. Fundamentally, this narrative confirms the escapism angle that bolsters the broader Hollywood industry. As people go through difficult times, entertainment – especially cheap entertainment – offers valuable psychological sustenance and reassurance.

Is CNK Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, CNK stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, two Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average CNK price target is $14.67, implying 75.7% upside potential.

The Smart Money Moves into Cinemark

During the third quarter of this year, hedge funds piled into CNK stock relative to their Q2-2022 position. At writing, TipRanks indicates that its hedge fund confidence signal pings as very positive. For those reading between the lines, this is a substantive indicator for Cinemark.

Unlike a typical analyst assigning a rating on a stock, hedge funds must put their money where their mouth is. That’s really how they make their living. Therefore, if the institutional investors employing the brightest experts utilizing the best resources believe that CNK stock is worth a shot, it’s at least worth investigating.

In the spirit of full transparency, the current financials for Cinemark don’t inspire confidence. For instance, its three-year revenue growth rate sits at -22.5%. Its net margin sank into negative territory. As a result, so too did its return on equity.

However, these stats represent a recovery phase for CNK stock. Over time, Hollywood producers will likely recognize that they must focus on big blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick to stay relevant. So long as they follow this tried-and-true formula, Cinemark at least has a chance to boost its financials.

It’s a speculative wager, to be sure, but one that just might pan out.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CNK

Cinemark price target lowered to $17 from $22 at Benchmark
The FlyCinemark price target lowered to $17 from $22 at Benchmark
8d ago
CNK
Cinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
CNK
Cinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
CNK
More CNK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CNK

Cinemark price target lowered to $17 from $22 at Benchmark
The FlyCinemark price target lowered to $17 from $22 at Benchmark
8d ago
CNK
Cinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
The FlyCinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
17d ago
CNK
Cinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
The FlyCinemark management to meet virtually with MKM Partners
20d ago
CNK
More CNK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >