Baidu Stock: Ride the Cloud to Profits

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BIDU
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Baidu Stock: Ride the Cloud to Profits

Story Highlights

While certainly not perfect, Baidu’s recently released financial figures beat Wall Street’s expectations and analysts are cheering. So, despite China’s challenges, Baidu stock looks like a buy as the company delivers strong  cloud and artificial-intelligence segment results.

In this article:
In this article:
BIDU

Beijing-headquartered Baidu (BIDU) provides artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and Internet search services in China. I am bullish on the stock.

There’s no denying it, investing in Chinese technology businesses has been a challenge. The nation’s crackdown on tech-related businesses, based on security concerns, has been well documented. This factor could cause some traders to avoid Baidu stock, based on fear that Baidu can’t thrive in this restrictive environment.

On top of that, some investors may be worried about restrictions in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a valid concern, so Baidu’s financial results should be monitored carefully. Prospective investors can check to see if Baidu managed to mitigate its losses, or even showed improvement in its crucial segments. These include Baidu’s Core (search engine/ad revenue/marketing) segment as well as the company’s sometimes overlooked AI Cloud business.

At the end of the day, it’s fine to be concerned about China-based businesses due to security crackdowns and the COVID-19 pandemic’s resurgence. This doesn’t mean that you have to shun a perfectly viable investment opportunity in a top-tier tech giant like Baidu.

On TipRanks, Baidu’s key metrics have resulted in a Smart Score of 10, indicating that the stock is capable of outperforming the broader market.

A Wide Range of Applications

First things first: Baidu bulls should definitely target $200 as the stock’s 52-week high is $209.17. Recently, the share price hovered near $140. Value-focused investors can find a good deal here, as Baidu’s trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 32.53 is certainly not unreasonable.

Still, getting Baidu stock back into the $200s won’t be an easy task. Ultimately, investors will want to see evidence that Baidu is overcoming China’s challenges. In order to see the full picture, though, it’s important to understand Baidu’s business model.

In the U.S., some traders might operate under the impression that Baidu is basically just a popular Chinese search engine provider. Now, it’s true that search engine ad revenue and marketing are a major part of Baidu’s business model, but there’s more to the story.

Much of Baidu’s revenue is also derived from the company’s AI Cloud segment. In a conference call, Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li observed that, through the company’s AI Cloud business, Baidu has “built a wide range of AI-powered applications and tools that can generate more replicable and scalable AI solutions in industries such as the public service sector, energy and utilities, healthcare as well as transportation.”

Baidu even used AI to build a smart city, together with China’s Lijiang municipality, to help “improve the city’s safety, efficiency, convenience, and environmental quality.” Li also discussed the implications of Baidu’s forays into intelligent driving and smart connectivity.

Thus, Baidu’s technology clearly has a broad range of applications, beyond the company’s reputation for being a search engine provider. Is the company’s multifaceted business profitable, though?

Remaining Confident

Make no mistake about it: Baidu’s CEO is well aware of the challenges involved with doing business in China. Li acknowledged that since mid-March, Baidu’s business “has been negatively impacted by the recent COVID-19 resurgence in China” and “challenges related to the virus continue to pressure our near term business operations.”

Nevertheless, Li remains “confident” and the CEO seems to attribute this optimism to Baidu’s AI businesses. Indeed, Li posits that the company’s AI businesses will “boost the long-term growth of Baidu and contribute to China’s innovation-driven economy and sustainable development.”

Li’s confidence is supported by Baidu’s first-quarter 2022 financial data. CFO Rong Luo reported that Baidu Core’s non-ad revenue increased 35% year-over-year, while the company’s AI Cloud revenue grew by a very healthy 45%.

Taking a broader look, Baidu’s total quarterly revenue increased by a modest 1% to 28.41 billion yuan (roughly equivalent to US$4.22 billion). While noting that this result beat Wall Street’s estimate 27.9 billion yuan, Citi (C) analysts described Baidu’s quarterly revenue total as “solid and better than feared.”

With that, the Citi analysts maintained a Buy rating on Baidu stock and even issued a price target of $223, implying considerable upside from the current share price and a powerful break from the $200 level.

Granted, not every analyst is as optimistic as the Citi analysts. Nomura analysts observed Baidu’s better-than-expected results, but they nonetheless maintained a Neutral rating on Baidu stock and issued a modest $139 price target.

Just maybe, the final result will be a middle ground between Citi’s $223 and Nomura’s $139. Even if Baidu stock manages to get to $175, that could be the tipping point toward an eventual full recovery.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, BIDU is a Strong Buy, based on 10 Buy and three Hold ratings. The average Baidu price target is $213.44, implying 47.2% upside potential from early Wednesday price levels.

The Takeaway

Overall, it’s a good idea to be cautious if you’re investing in Chinese businesses today. You’ll definitely want to be choosy and check each company’s financial stats before taking a position.

Baidu, in particular, appears to be making solid progress despite China’s challenges. Moreover, the company is demonstrating that it’s much more than a search engine provider, and that its AI/cloud applications can be far-reaching.

Therefore, don’t hesitate to consider a long position in Baidu stock. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t revisit $175 and even $200 sooner or later.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO
Sanderson Farms Rises on Healthy Q2 Results
SAFM
Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
In this article:
BIDU

Latest News Feed

EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO
Sanderson Farms Rises on Healthy Q2 Results
SAFM
Speculation Rife Over Collaboration After Intel CEO Meets Samsung Officials
INTC
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, May 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX