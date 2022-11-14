BABA, JD, TJX: Website Traffic Eases Worry, Ahead of Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BABA, JD, TJX: Website Traffic Eases Worry, Ahead of Earnings

Story Highlights

The Website Traffic Screener is a leading indicator that keeps track of changes in consumer behavior and their impact on a company’s financials. As for BABA, JD, and TJX, the tool is showing rising trends, implying an improved performance over the previous quarter.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) will announce their quarterly results this week. While macro challenges and their impact on consumption remain a concern, TipRanks’ Website Traffic screener shows sequential growth in web visit trends for all three, implying that these companies could produce improved financials.

Website Screener: Leading Indicator of Future Stock Behavior

It’s important to monitor a company’s website domains’ performance, as it helps investors analyze how the changes in consumer behavior might affect the upcoming earnings report and the company’s stock price.

Take the example of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Our Website Traffic screener showed ahead of its earnings that NFLX’s web visits were rising. This translated into higher user engagement and better-than-expected paid subscriber additions. Thanks to the improvement, NFLX stock closed higher post the Q3 earnings report.

Let’s take a look at how BABA, JD, and TJX are faring in their website traffic, ahead of earnings.

Alibaba  

Our screener shows that things are improving for Alibaba, which has struggled amid a slowdown in consumption and heightened competition. TipRanks’ Website Traffic screener shows that the number of visits to alibaba.com and its two other websites (aliexpress.com and taobao.com) increased 36.4% (sequentially) for the September ending (Q2) quarter

The impact of improving traffic is also reflected in Alibaba’s strong performance during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The company announced that its GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) performance was in line with the prior year despite macro concerns.  

Alibaba is scheduled to announce its Q2 financials on November 17. Alibaba has exceeded analysts’ earnings estimates in the last three consecutive quarters. As for Q2, analysts expect Alibaba to post earnings of $1.67 a share

Is BABA a Buy or Hold?

On TipRanks, BABA stock is a Strong Buy. It has nine unanimous Buy recommendations. Moreover, given the slump in BABA stock over the past year, analysts’ price target of $137.78 implies 94.7% upside potential. 

However, with hedge funds selling a whopping 12.7M BABA stock last quarter, it has an Underperform Smart Score of two out of 10

JD.com

Like Alibaba, traffic trends have shown solid improvement for JD.com. Per the TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, the number of visits to jd.com and its other website (aihuishou.com) increased by 38.8% in Q3 over the previous quarter

The improvement in traffic led to a strong performance during the recently concluded 2022 Singles’ Day Grand Promotion event. JD.com highlighted that the growth rate exceeded the industry average during the period (from October 31 to November 11).

JD.com is set to report its Q3 financial results on November 18. The company has surpassed analysts’ earnings estimate in the last four consecutive quarters. As for Q3, analysts expect JD.com to post earnings of $0.68 a share, reflecting an increase from the prior year and the previous quarter.

Is JD.com a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, JD.com stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buy and one Hold recommendations. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $80.15 implies 63.8% upside potential. 

While analysts are bullish, hedge funds sold 18.7M JD stock last quarter. Overall, JD stock has a Neutral Smart Score of seven on 10

TJX Companies

This off-price home fashion and apparel retailer has benefited from its value proposition. The company has delivered strong financials so far despite the challenging retail environment. Our website traffic tool shows that the momentum in its business has sustained in Q3. However, tough year-over-year comparisons could hurt TJX’s sales growth. 

Per the tool, the visits to tjmaxx.com and its two other websites (marshalls.com and sierra.com) grew 19.2% quarter-over-quarter in Q3

TJX will announce its Q3 financials on November 16. Analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.80 a share in Q3, reflecting an increase over the previous quarter. However, EPS could decline year-over-year due to the tough year-over-year comparisons.

Is TJX a Buy, Sell, or Hold? 

TJX stock is a Strong Buy on TipRanks based on 12 Buy and two Hold recommendations. Further, analysts’ average price target of $78.07 implies 5.6% upside potential. 

While insiders have sold TJX stock worth $11.9M in the last three months, it carries an Outperform Smart Score of nine on 10. 

Bottom Line 

Website traffic trends are pointing to a recovery in the financials of these companies. As BABA and JD stocks have corrected quite a lot, any improvement in their financials could significantly lift their stock prices. Meanwhile, TJX has outperformed the benchmark index over the past six months and faces tough comparisons. Nevertheless, TJX is expected to gain from its attractive pricing, which could support the uptrend in its stock. 

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyJD.com call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
JD
More JD Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on JD

JD.com call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyJD.com call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
JD

Latest News Feed