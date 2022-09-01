tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Is Set for Substantial Growth

Story Highlights

Amazon is one of the better-placed FAANG stocks. With a wide moat and an unparalleled scope of business, Amazon is well-positioned for substantial growth.

Technology bigwig Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is poised for robust growth potential as the macroeconomic headwinds gradually fade away. Inflation and supply chain constraints were the biggest two challenges hampering Amazon’s performance considering its well-diversified business model.

Amazon’s Diversified Offerings

Notably, Amazon boasts of five successful businesses. Its Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides cloud computing services and is contributing handsomely to its top-line growth. In Q2FY22, AWS generated $19.74 billion in revenue, growing 33% year-over-year and representing about 16% of total revenue.

Next is Amazon Marketplace, its e-commerce website that allows third-party sellers to sell their offerings online along with Amazon’s range of products. Undoubtedly, Amazon’s marketplace continued to strengthen its stronghold even during the pandemic and after. Amazon’s online stores contributed $50.86 billion in revenue in Q2, declining slightly by 4.3% compared to Q2FY21.

Amazon Prime, its paid subscription service, enables premium services to customers across the globe. It has over 200 million subscribers worldwide. Revenue from Prime is included in Amazon’s subscription services revenue, which contributed $8.72 billion in Q2, jumping 10.1% year-over-year.

Next up is the Amazon Advertising service, which works similarly to pay-per-click ads on Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and is one of the top advertising services available online. In Q2, Amazon earned $8.76 billion in revenue from advertising services, growing 17.6% compared to the prior-year period.

And lastly, Amazon Logistics provides last-mile shipping and delivery services. Amazon boasts one of the largest fulfillment and distribution centers in the world from where it delivers packages to customers. Logistics revenue is included in Amazon’s third-party seller services, the biggest revenue contributor. In Q2, this segment generated $27.38 billion in revenue, growing 9.2% year-over-year.

Is Amazon a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about AMZN stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, AMZN stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 38 Buys and one Hold. The average Amazon.com price target of $176.94 implies 39.6% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, its stock has lost 25.6% so far this year.

In a recent internet sector study, Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian stated that he expects domestic e-commerce in the United States to grow by 10% year on year. This means that the second half of 2022 is poised for 12%–13% year-over-year growth and double-digit growth for e-commerce stocks, including AMZN.

The analyst projects domestic e-commerce to hit $1 trillion in 2022 and $1.5 trillion by 2025. Sebastian has a Buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $150, implying 18.3% upside potential.

Takeaway- Amazon Poised for Substantial Growth

With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Amazon may see its bottom line shrink to a certain extent. One of the components of the IRA is to set the minimum corporate tax rate at 15%. As a result of this ruling, Amazon’s income taxes may increase and may impact its bottom line.

Nonetheless, over the years, Amazon has emerged as one of the biggest tech giants worldwide. With a broad moat and an extremely well-diversified business model, the company is poised for substantial growth ahead. With the demand for e-commerce and cloud services expected to boost considerably in the coming years, Amazon should perform well. Moreover, analysts are also highly bullish on the trajectory of the stock, making for an attractive investment case.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
Market NewsElectronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
6d ago
EA
AMZN
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
Market NewsElectronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Pares Gains, Post Takeover Rumors
6d ago
EA
AMZN
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
Market NewsPeloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
7d ago
AMZN
PTON
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
7d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Here’s How Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Could Benefit from the ITA Airways Deal
DAL
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 31: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Plummeted Today
BBBY
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
HPQ
AMBA
Whistleblower Claims Could Weaken Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) Battle Against Musk
TWTR
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock: Cheaper Plan on Tap as Snap Becomes Ad Talent Recruiting Ground
NFLX
SNAP
This Insider Just Pocketed Freeport-McMoRan Stock (NYSE:FCX) Worth $988.3K
FCX
More Market News >