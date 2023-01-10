BABA vs. Bitcoin: Which Will be Less Volatile in 2023?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BABA vs. Bitcoin: Which Will be Less Volatile in 2023?

The past year has been turbulent for investors with a volatile macroeconomic environment that has seen Central Banks around the world hike interest rates to control rampant inflation. In addition to this, geopolitical turmoil between Russia and Ukraine and strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and China have put global stock markets in further peril.

This is because a confluence of these factors resulted in supply chain disruptions and a softening of demand for different products from electronics to cars in different markets around the world, more specifically the U.S.

China, the global manufacturing hub saw a rocky start to this year as COVID cases surged in the country even as it backed off from its zero COVID policy that had seen strict lockdowns across the country.

The developments in China have resulted in Chinese stocks listed on U.S. stock exchanges having a volatile year. Many of the Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. also faced increased regulatory scrutiny in the past year.

Even crypto markets have not been immune to the global rout. This market put crypto investors on edge as it was rocked by scams, bankruptcies, and blockchain attacks.

In this scenario, let us look at two different asset classes, one a Chinese e-commerce giant stock, Alibaba, and Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that has been exceptionally volatile in the past year, and what 2023 could portend for them.

Alibaba (BABA)

Shares of Alibaba have dropped more than 13% in value over the past year beating the S&P500 (SPY) which lost 17.1%.

In comparison, other Chinese stocks have fared relatively better with BABA’s peer JD.com (JD) losing only 9.3% while Pinduoduo (PDD) saw its stock rise by more than 65% in the past year.

The stock has been battered over the past year amid a broad selloff of Chinese stocks and increased regulatory scrutiny from both Chinese and U.S. regulators.

The Jack Ma-owned Alibaba has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny over the past two years. Back in 2021, it was fined $2.8 billion by China’s antitrust regulator for misusing its dominant position over its competitors and merchants on its e-commerce platforms.

Furthermore, the Chinese billionaire’s criticism of the Chinese Government back in 2020 also resulted in the scuttling of the world’s largest IPO of BABA’s affiliate, Ant Group.

However, there are signs of improvement for BABA with the stock already up by more than 20% in the past five days.

Even Morgan Stanley analyst Gary Yu is upbeat about BABA stock with a Buy rating and price target of $150. Yu stated that investors have “underappreciated Alibaba’s leverage to a consumption recovery in China” as the company strengthens its retail leadership in consumer products categories such as apparel and cosmetics.

Moreover, the analyst also expects BABA’s cloud business to stage a growth recovery in the first quarter of next year and expects the regulatory scrutiny to ease up for BABA.

Yu also approved of Jack Ma ceding control of Ant Group and its capital raise of $1.5 billion.

Besides Yu, other analysts remain bullish about BABA stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 unanimous Buys.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin saw an exceptionally rough year as the cryptocurrency more than halved in value. 2022 was the weakest year for crypto as digital assets saw inflows of $433 million, a massive drop of 95% year-over-year, according to a report by CoinShares.

The FTX-Sam Bankman Fried saga only resulted in putting crypto investors further on edge. Another crypto brokerage firm, Genesis is also mulling bankruptcy  while crypto exchange platform, Coinbase Global (COIN) is doing another round of layoffs. The numerous risks associated with the crypto market have reinforced the need for regulation.

Looking at this scenario, will bitcoin only tank further? It doesn’t appear so as on Monday, the coin crossed the 17,000 level – its highest level since mid-December.

Over the past five days, while BTC has gained by more than 2%, in contrast, altcoin Ethereum (ETH-USD) is up by more than 6%.

This prompted Jiang Zhuoer, CEO and co-founder of bitcoin mining service B.TOP to tweet, “I expect #Ethereum (ETH) to start rising earlier than #Bitcoin (BTC) as the leader of the next bull market. This should occur between March and May 2023, the ETH price woule be permanently out of the current bottom range.”

It remains to be seen if Bitcoin will be able to sustain its recent rally over the rest of the year.

Conclusion

While the jury is still out when it comes to bitcoin and the overall cryptocurrency market, I believe BABA is a relatively safer bet as China eases up on its COVID-zero policy and talks about trade-friendly economic policies.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

Are BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
Stock Analysis & IdeasAre BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
20h ago
NIO
BABA
HKD Takes Wings as China Shuns Zero Covid
JD
LI
Alibaba price target raised to $150 from $100 at Morgan Stanley
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Are BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
Stock Analysis & IdeasAre BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know
20h ago
NIO
BABA
HKD Takes Wings as China Shuns Zero Covid
Market NewsHKD Takes Wings as China Shuns Zero Covid
1d ago
JD
LI
Alibaba price target raised to $150 from $100 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyAlibaba price target raised to $150 from $100 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >