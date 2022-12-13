tiprankstipranks
Market News

Bankman-Fried’s Arrest Won’t Bring Back Customers’ Money

Story Highlights

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, has been arrested from his Bahamas residence on a U.S. indictment. He faces possible criminal and civil charges in the U.S.

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on suspicion of criminal charges filed by the U.S. However, his arrest does not mean that customers will get back their lost money. Bankman Fried had shifted base to Nassau, the Bahamas, shortly after FTX’s fallout and has been sheltering there ever since.

The young crypto magnate has been indicted on several charges, including wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering, a WSJ report stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bankman-Fried will appear before the Magistrate Court in Nassau today, where the sealed indictment will be opened. Both the U.S. and the Bahamas share common financial offenses against the law. The Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said, “The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law.”

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. also seeks to charge Bankman Fried with civil charges for violating U.S. securities laws.

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress today to investigate the failure of FTX. With his arrest, that may not be possible, although the newly appointed CEO of FTX, John Ray III, may appear for the hearing.

On several occasions, Ray has blamed the inexperienced and unqualified management at FTX for its collapse, as well as a lack of proper internal controls to safeguard customers’ money. Bankman-Fried has denied the intentional commingling of customers’ custody accounts with those used for making risky bets outside the firm. And now, billions of dollars of customers’ money are “missing.”

FTX Collapse has Fumbled the Crypto Market

The value of digital assets crumbled with the rising interest rates in 2022, which has been the crux of the collapse of several crypto firms. The collapse of FTX has sent shockwaves through the crypto world, which may be difficult to surpass anytime soon. Individuals and businesses alike have lost faith in the system, and several have returned to the traditional, regulated world of securities.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, has plunged nearly 76% from its all-time high marked in November last year. After falling to its all-time low following the FTX bankruptcy, Bitcoin is gaining strength and has been hovering around $17,000 lately.

Disclosure

More News & Analysis on BTC-USD

Why Decentralized Exchanges are Unscathed Despite Centralized Crypto Collapse
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Decentralized Exchanges are Unscathed Despite Centralized Crypto Collapse
11h ago
Cryptocurrencies to Watch – Week of December 11
Binance’s Disclosures: Mollifying or Misleading Investors?
More BTC-USD Latest News >
