3 of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts—3/17/2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks, According to Analysts—3/17/2023

Story Highlights

With their splendid records of raising dividends, PM, BX, and SPG make perfect choices for investors seeking passive income. Even more, these stocks have the potential to generate strong returns based on solid fundamentals.

In the current uncertain market scenario, investors might want to invest in stocks that offer a steady income – dividend-paying stocks. Let’s take a look at three such stocks with impressive dividend histories, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). Also, strong fundamentals and robust cash flows add to the appeal of these stocks.

Philip Morris International, Inc. 

Philip Morris has a glorious record of raising dividends for 14 straight years. The tobacco company offers a dividend yield of 5.3% along with a dividend payout ratio of 89.96%. The company’s high-margin business and rising cash flows justify its considerably high payout ratio.

Further, the growing demand for Philip Morris’ smoke-free product, especially among young adults, is expected to support revenue growth. On top of that, the company’s $2 billion cost-efficiency program might drive its bottom-line performance.

Is PM a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of PM stock. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. Also, the average price target of $111.83, signals a 17.2% upside potential from its current level.

The Blackstone Group 

Blackstone’s trend of returning almost all of its earnings to investors in the form of dividends or share buybacks is encouraging. While this changes the dividend payment amount every quarter, the overall payment has risen steadily over the past years. At present, BX stock has a dividend yield of 5.1%.

The company boasts a diversified business model that includes investments in private equity, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. Additionally, Blackstone’s strong financial performance is supported by its rising assets under management (AUM). Moreover, the company’s top position in the alternative investment industry should drive further growth.

Is BX a Good Stock to Buy?

BX stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. This is based on 12 Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendations. The average stock price target of $102.93 implies 18% upside potential.

Simon Property Group, Inc. 

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is one of the best ways to earn a regular income. These companies generally pay out a large chunk of their earnings as dividends. Simon operates high-end shopping malls and premium outlet malls. It boasts an attractive dividend yield of 6.45%.

While rising interest rates continue to be a headwind for the REIT sector, a strong labor market and rising wages are expected to keep supporting Simon’s performance.

Is SPG a Good Stock to Buy?

At the moment, SPG stock seems like a decent option to invest in. It has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and four Holds. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $132.69 implies 21.4% upside potential. 

Ending Thoughts

Investors looking to generate steady passive income may consider adding these stocks to their portfolios. Interestingly, analysts expect these stocks to register gains in the next 12 months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BX

Buyout titans weighing purchases from SVB loan book, FT reports
The FlyBuyout titans weighing purchases from SVB loan book, FT reports
3d ago
BX
CG
Cvent Gains on $4.6B Acquisition by Blackstone
BX
CVT
Cvent will not not provide guidance nor conference call due to Blackstone deal
BX
CVT
More BX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BX

Buyout titans weighing purchases from SVB loan book, FT reports
The FlyBuyout titans weighing purchases from SVB loan book, FT reports
3d ago
BX
CG
Cvent Gains on $4.6B Acquisition by Blackstone
Market NewsCvent Gains on $4.6B Acquisition by Blackstone
3d ago
BX
CVT
Cvent will not not provide guidance nor conference call due to Blackstone deal
The FlyCvent will not not provide guidance nor conference call due to Blackstone deal
3d ago
BX
CVT
More BX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >