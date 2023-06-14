3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Top Metaverse Stocks That Analysts Adore

Story Highlights

The Metaverse offers immersive experiences in virtual worlds, but can it offer an attractive risk-to-reward balance for investors? The answer is yes, especially if you’ve got your watch list ready with closely-vetted, high-conviction metaverse stocks.

The Metaverse isn’t just a passing fad. It’s here to stay, and it’s not too late to hand-pick several top metaverse stocks that analysts love in 2023. Only a few of them will actually make the grade, but successful traders are choosy, and if you’re going to invest in the Metaverse, you might as well stick with the best and forget about the rest.

Maybe you haven’t personally experienced the Metaverse, where participants can interact through virtual characters, play immersive video games, and of course, make purchases along the way (that’s how revenue is generated, after all). It’s fine if you’re not directly involved with virtual and augmented reality, as you can still consider giving any or all of these metaverse stocks a try.

Moreover, you’ll at least have the added assurance that comes with picking stocks that are rated as Strong Buys on Wall Street (which is why, for example, I didn’t include chip champ Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on the list, since Wall Street currently only rates it a Moderate Buy). With those criteria in mind, let’s dive right into the three Strong-Buy rated metaverse stocks I am bullish on.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta Platforms is so metaverse-focused that CEO Mark Zuckerberg purposely changed its name and stock ticker symbol to emphasize “META.” Speaking of the stock, it has zoomed higher since November of last year, but don’t assume the rally is running out of steam. After all, the skeptics can’t begrudge Meta Platforms’ impressive first-quarter 2023 earnings beat.

Still, some critics might contend that Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms have given up on the Metaverse in favor of more artificial-intelligence (AI) focused efforts. It is true that Meta Platforms has taken a financial hit during its initial foray into virtual and augmented reality experiences, but that’s to be expected in the initial stages of a major corporate re-branding. In any case, Zuckerberg has assured Meta Platforms’ stakeholders, “We’ve been focusing on both AI and the Metaverse for years now, and we will continue to focus on both.”

To reinforce this commitment, Meta Platforms recently released the Quest 3 mixed reality headset. Its starting price is $499 – which, as we’ll see in a moment, actually isn’t very expensive – and Meta Platforms touted the Quest 3 as “the first mainstream headset with high-res color mixed reality.” Thus, Meta Platforms is still pushing the boundaries of metaverse-capable hardware, so let’s now check in with Wall Street to see if they’re on board with Zuckerberg’s bold vision for the company.

What is the Price Target for META Stock?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, META is a Strong Buy based on 38 Buys, five Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average Meta Platforms stock price target is $287.32, implying 5.9% upside potential.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple stock isn’t a pure play on the Metaverse, as the company’s primary revenue generator is the iPhone. Yet, Apple is a darling of the market with a clear-cut metaverse connection since the company recently revealed its Apple Vision Pro “spatial computer.”

That’s really just a fancy way of saying the Vision Pro is a feature-rich mixed-reality headset, which is ideal for handling high-resolution metaverse experiences. However, whether the public is willing to pay $3,499 for the Vision Pro — which is set to be released to the public early next year — remains to be seen.

I’m actually fairly optimistic that this “spatial computer” will be a decent revenue generator for Apple. Bear in mind that new iPhone versions are sold on quality and brand-name prestige, not on price. Apple has disrupted tech-gadget niche markets before, so why couldn’t the company change the game (literally) in metaverse-compatible gear? For his part, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives anticipates that more consumers will come on board, especially since Apple will probably eventually reduce the price of the Vision Pro.

What is the Price Target for AAPL Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, AAPL is a Strong Buy based on 22 Buys, seven Holds, and not a single Sell rating. The average Apple stock price target is $189.17, implying 3.2% upside potential.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

My third metaverse stock pick is one that you may not be as familiar with. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, and the company has e-commerce and fintech divisions, but it’s Sea Limited’s gaming business, Garena, that provides interactive virtual experiences and, therefore, a metaverse angle.

Unlike META stock and AAPL stock, SE stock dropped recently, thereby providing an opportunity for dip-buyers. On the financial side of the equation, Sea Limited’s total revenue, gross profit, and balance of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments have remained fairly steady from one quarter to the next.

As Sea Limited continues to generate revenue from immersive game titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the company has picked up a notable investor — Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund or PIF. In this year’s first quarter, the PIF increased its stake in Sea Limited by a jaw-dropping 248%. Now, that’s what I would call a confident position. So, let’s swing by Wall Street now to see if they’re equally confident in Sea Limited.

What is the Price Target for SE Stock?

On Wall Street, SE stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys and three Holds, with no Sell ratings whatsoever. The average Sea Limited stock price target is $100.26, implying 52.6% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Metaverse Stocks?

Clearly, publicly-listed technology companies don’t address the ever-growing metaverse in the same way. It’s different strokes for different folks, but the good thing is that you get to pick and choose your favorite metaverse stocks for your portfolio.

No matter how you strategize your metaverse stock allocations, I definitely feel it’s worthwhile to conduct your due diligence and have some metaverse market exposure (this is not professional financial advice, of course). Otherwise, you might miss out on an emerging tech segment where the objects may be virtual, but the revenue is 100% real.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SE

3 E-Commerce Stocks with 25-80% Upside, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 E-Commerce Stocks with 25-80% Upside, According to Analysts
12d ago
SE
CHWY
Saudi Public Investment Fund Significantly Boosts Stake in SE, EA Stocks
EA
SE
Sea Limited Plunges after Earnings Report
SE
More SE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SE

3 E-Commerce Stocks with 25-80% Upside, According to Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 E-Commerce Stocks with 25-80% Upside, According to Analysts
12d ago
SE
CHWY
Saudi Public Investment Fund Significantly Boosts Stake in SE, EA Stocks
Market NewsSaudi Public Investment Fund Significantly Boosts Stake in SE, EA Stocks
28d ago
EA
SE
Sea Limited Plunges after Earnings Report
Market NewsSea Limited Plunges after Earnings Report
28d ago
SE
More SE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >