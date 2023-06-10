Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) virtual reality and augmented reality headset, the Vision Pro, took most of the headlines at last week’s WWDC, but the bigger story lies elsewhere.

That at least is the opinion of Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who ultimately expects to see a new app store that will be “built around this new form factor.”

“We continue to strongly believe this is the first step in a broader strategy for Apple to build out a generative AI driven app ecosystem for its golden customer base that will have thousands of use cases across fitness, health, sports/movies via Apple and partner (e.g. Disney) content, and a myriad of other areas just starting to take shape with developers,” the 5-star analyst went on to say.

The Vision Pro will launch early next year at the not inconsiderable price of $3,499 but as the price points start to “come down markedly in FY25,” Ives expects more consumers will come onboard, thereby adding “another tailwind” to Services revenue by then.

That is still a while away, though. Closer to the here and now, in FY24, the Services segment is on track to post double-digit growth and reach $100 billion of annual services revenue. That is a “jaw dropping trajectory,” considering that in FY20 Apple was generating roughly $50 billion+ of services revenue.

Apple also has another big event coming up – the iPhone 15 is anticipated to launch this fall. According to Ives’ analysis, over the last 4 years, around 250 million iPhones have not been upgraded. As such, this next “mini super cycle” could pave the way for “another trophy case moment.”

As many appear to be opting for the Pro offering (especially in China), for the iPhone 15 cycle, Ives thinks ASPs (average selling price) could approach the ~$925 level, amounting to approximately a $100 increase in the last 18 months. This will provide “another key tailwind” that Ives believes the Street is still underestimating.

Bottom-line, all of these developments merit a price target hike. Ives’ objective moves from $205 to a Street-high $220, suggesting the shares will gain an additional 22% over the next 12 months. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, AAPL receives an additional 22 Buys and 6 Holds, all culminating in a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, with shares trading at $180.96, the $188.82 average price target suggests room for just 4% upside. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
16h ago
F
HD
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils Rival Twitter App to Staff
AAPL
META
NVDA to META: Insiders Capitalise on Tech Stocks Surge
AAPL
META
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Invest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
Stock Analysis & IdeasInvest Like a Political Insider with These 2 New ETFs
16h ago
F
HD
Meta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils Rival Twitter App to Staff
Market NewsMeta (NASDAQ:META) Unveils Rival Twitter App to Staff
1d ago
AAPL
META
NVDA to META: Insiders Capitalise on Tech Stocks Surge
Stock Analysis & IdeasNVDA to META: Insiders Capitalise on Tech Stocks Surge
1d ago
AAPL
META
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >