3 Analyst-Approved Beer Stocks to Tap Into

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

3 Analyst-Approved Beer Stocks to Tap Into

Story Highlights

Investors are thirsty for returns in the stock market, but they’re ignoring a consumer staples niche segment with surprisingly strong potential. So, crack open a handful of beer stocks today, as these picks have earned the seal of approval from Wall Street’s top experts.

Even if a recession strikes this year, consumer staples can survive, and beer stocks – especially if they’re approved by analysts – might outperform bubbly tech stocks and other pricey assets. So, I handpicked several stocks from TipRanks’ prime selection of beer and beverages stocks but only included businesses that are famous for selling beer.

Furthermore, I’m only focusing on beer stocks that are generally favored by the analyst community, meaning that they have a Moderate Buy or Strong Buy rating. Consequently, I didn’t include Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), which might be a good company, but it only has a Hold rating on Wall Street. Now, let’s take a sip of three highly-ranked beer stocks with potent profit potential in 2023.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD)

If you don’t mind courting controversy, Budweiser beer producer Anheuser-Busch InBev could present a dip-buying opportunity in your portfolio. BUD stock got hammered in the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s promotional campaign featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

It’s fine if you don’t want to invest in Anheuser-Busch, but there is a value proposition here for contrarian traders. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts provided a grim forecast, calling for a 26% drop in Anheuser-Busch’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) as well as a 10% sales decline.

In other words, a worst-case scenario (or at least a less-than-ideal-case scenario) has already been priced into BUD stock. As a result, Anheuser-Busch’s valuation is quite reasonable now, with a GAAP trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15x. This compares favorably to the sector median P/E ratio of 22.2x, so now might be the right time to put a six-pack of BUD stock in your summertime holdings.

What is the Price Target for BUD Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, BUD stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on three Buys and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average BUD stock price target is $70.40, implying 27.7% upside potential.

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP)

Maybe you’d prefer to sidestep Anheuser Busch’s controversy altogether. If so, then Molson Coors stock is worth a look, as Hedgeye analysts have identified Molson Coors as the “key beneficiary” of Anheuser-Busch’s “historic marketing fiasco of its own doing.” Indeed, Molson Coors appears to be in favor, as the brewer recently partnered with Philadelphia Union, making Coors Light the “Official and Exclusive Domestic Beer Partner of the Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park.”

Meanwhile, yield seekers should be glad to hear that Molson Coors offers an annual dividend yield of 2.33%, comparing favorably to the consumer defensive sector average yield of 2.125%. Furthermore, it’s probably a safe dividend since the payout ratio of 36.2% isn’t excessively high at all (my rule of thumb is that a payout ratio above 50% indicates that a company may be distributing too much of its earnings as dividend payments).

Overall, it looks like it’s “all systems go” for Molson Coors. TAP stock is on an unmistakable uptrend, hedge funds are buying it, and blogger sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish on Molson Coors. Hence, investors might consider hedging their BUD bets with a stake in TAP stock or just avoid BUD stock altogether and try Molson Coors stock instead.

What is the Price Target for TAP Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, TAP stock comes in as a Moderate Buy based on five Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Molson Coors stock price target is $65.43, implying 2.5% downside potential.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Out of the three beer stocks I’m featuring today, Constellation Brands has the highest rating on Wall Street – but we’ll get to that in a moment. First and foremost, Corona beer producer Constellation Brands is a consistently profitable company that beats analysts’ quarterly EPS forecasts more often than not.

Additionally, Constellation Brands has a track record of raising its dividend payments over time; currently, the company offers a decent 1.4% annual dividend yield. However, it might be difficult to fit STZ stock into small accounts, as the share price is nearly $250 – though some brokers may provide access to fractional shares, so you might want to look into that.

Since it’s a comparatively high-priced stock, STZ has a “steady Eddie” quality to it, which should suit cautious investors just fine. The news has been fairly quiet for Constellation Brands lately, but if you’re not interested in a headline-grabber like Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands offers a less controversial alternative for investors. However, don’t ignore the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, which is set to be released on Friday, June 30.

What is the Price Target for STZ Stock?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, STZ is a Strong Buy based on 15 Buys and two Hold ratings. The average Constellation Brands stock price target is $264.76, implying 8.3% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Beer Stocks?

BUD, TAP, and STZ stocks are similar in some ways but present investors with unique risks and potential returns. I’d say BUD stock is the riskiest, while STZ stock is the least risky of the trio. That said, it’s fair to assess all three stocks as reasonable holdings if you’d like to bolster your portfolio with assets that have recession-resistant track records but can also provide growth over the long run.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BUD

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
6d ago
CI
BUD
Pride Stocks TGT, BUD, KSS: Will Controversy Cause Further Price Drops?
BUD
KSS
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Falls in Pride Uproar, Like BUD, TGT
BUD
KSS
More BUD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BUD

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
6d ago
CI
BUD
Pride Stocks TGT, BUD, KSS: Will Controversy Cause Further Price Drops?
Stock Analysis & IdeasPride Stocks TGT, BUD, KSS: Will Controversy Cause Further Price Drops?
11d ago
BUD
KSS
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Falls in Pride Uproar, Like BUD, TGT
Market NewsKohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Falls in Pride Uproar, Like BUD, TGT
13d ago
BUD
KSS
More BUD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >