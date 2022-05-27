2 Consumer Goods Stocks from TipRanks’ Top-Performing Portfolios

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
F
LCID
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

2 Consumer Goods Stocks from TipRanks’ Top-Performing Portfolios

Story Highlights

In these uncertain times, TipRanks’ Smart Portfolio tool can help you in making profitable investment decisions.

In this article:
In this article:
F
LCID

The rising back-breaking inflation, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges continue to haunt companies and capital markets across the globe. Adding to this is the slowdown in the Chinese economy, which is further expected to put additional pressure on costs and supply chains.

We, at TipRanks, understand that choosing the right stocks in these most uncertain times can be both tedious and daunting. Therefore, we bring to you TipRanks’ Smart Portfolio tool, which can help investors in making prudent as well as profitable investment choices.

The TipRanks Smart Portfolio allows investors to benchmark their portfolios against the best performing portfolios on TipRanks and also the average TipRanks portfolios.

Consumer goods is one of the top-performing sectors on TipRanks. The sector enjoys a 27.13% allocation on Top-Performing TipRanks Portfolios and 30.25% on Average TipRanks Portfolios. 

Now, let’s take a look at two stocks that are a part of Top-Performing TipRanks Portfolios. 

Ford Motor (NYSE: F)

With a market capitalization of $52.7 billion, Ford is a global automobile company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks and automobile parts. The company occupies 3.1% of Top-Performing TipRanks Portfolios. 

Last month, Ford reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Also, it reiterated its 2022 outlook based on the strong demand and pricing environment for new and existing vehicles.

Last week, Ivan Feinseth of Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Ford with a price target of $22 (67.7% upside potential from current levels).

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on eight Buys, nine Holds and two Sells. Ford’s average price target of $19.94 implies 52% upside potential from current levels. 

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group has a current market capitalization of $31.5 billion. The company is involved in manufacturing EVs, batteries, and powertrains. LCID stock enjoys a 3% stake in Top-Performing TipRanks Portfolios.

Despite supply-chain constraints, the company’s earnings and revenue surpassed Street’s estimates. Further, Lucid has been able to maintain its production volume outlook of 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles for the year. 

Recently, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli reiterated a Buy rating on Lucid with a price target of $36 (90.6% upside potential from current levels).

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock based on three Buys and one Sell. LCID’s average price forecast of $38.25 implies approximately 102.5% upside potential from current levels.

Closing Note

Given their presence in Top-performing Portfolios on TipRanks and a sound financial outlook, the above-mentioned consumer goods stocks can be considered by investors.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX
Why Did Shares of Dollar Tree Gain 22%?
DLTR
Keeping Up with Beyond Meat; Shares Up 16% in 3 Days
BYND
Zscaler Stock Rises as Q3 Results Impress Investors
ZS
Israel Corporation’s Q1 Profit Skyrockets
IRLCF
Boeing Spacecraft Lands Back on Earth; Stock Takes Off
BA
Macy’s Stock Surges as Q1 Results Withstand Headwinds
M
In this article:
F
LCID

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
GPS
DELL
Marvell Delivers Q1 Beat; Street Sees 54% Upside
MRVL
Medtronic Stock Decline 5.8% on Disappointing Q4 Results
MDT
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Friday, May 27
NDX
SPX
Why Did Shares of Dollar Tree Gain 22%?
DLTR
Keeping Up with Beyond Meat; Shares Up 16% in 3 Days
BYND
Zscaler Stock Rises as Q3 Results Impress Investors
ZS
Israel Corporation’s Q1 Profit Skyrockets
IRLCF
Boeing Spacecraft Lands Back on Earth; Stock Takes Off
BA
Macy’s Stock Surges as Q1 Results Withstand Headwinds
M